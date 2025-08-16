Music & the Spoken Word: Listen louder

Members of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sing during the broadcast of the 5,000th episode of "Music & the Spoken Word" at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. This week is No. 5,005 of the broadcast.

Due to the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra’s tour stop in Buenos Aires, Argentina, there will not be a live performance of “Music & the Spoken Word” on Aug. 17 and Aug. 24 (and no public rehearsal on Aug. 21), and a past performance will be streamed.

Nearly every Sunday morning, I arrive early before the start of our weekly “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast. I often take a seat at the back of the concert hall and watch as the choir loft fills, one by one, with members of the Tabernacle Choir.

The sounds coming from the few members of the choir who are already there are at first soft and barely noticeable. But as the loft fills, the sounds of morning greetings grow louder until it becomes impossible to understand what is being said.

And then, director Mack Wilberg steps to the conductor’s podium and with a few quick taps of his baton, the room falls silent. Seconds later, the choir members warm their voices and then begin to sing. Suddenly, what was just a room full of indistinguishable noise transforms into a sound that might be described as angelic.

I marvel each week as I witness this event — one voice joining with hundreds of others, all different people from different places with different life experiences coming together and creating a magnificent sound.

The sound of the Tabernacle Choir, or any choir for that matter, is found in its blending and unity of voice. Each voice matters and makes a difference. But the strength and contribution of a single voice are not only found in the singing but also in the listening. Mack Wilberg often reminds the choir, “The key to succeeding in the choir is to listen louder than you sing.”

One of the great secrets to the heavenly harmonies that are created by a choir is found not in the voices that sing loudest, but rather in listening to others.

The choirs of life are made up of families, communities and workplace associations to name a few. Each of these choirs include people who are unique and different. The diversity of voices and life experiences matters and when listened to, can add to the beautiful repertoire of songs that a choir sings.

As we listen louder than we sing, we discover the beauty of our neighbor’s voice. We hear and feel their contribution. When we really listen, our voices can then complement theirs in a way that builds, sustains and uplifts.

Yes, when we really listen, even louder than we sing, we elevate each other’s voice in true melodious harmony.

Tuning in …

The “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast is available on KSL-TV, KSL News Radio 1160AM/102.7FM, KSL.com, BYUtv, BYUradio, Dish and DirecTV, SiriusXM (Ch. 143), tabernaclechoir.org, youtube.com/TheTabernacleChoir and Amazon Alexa (must enable skill). The program is aired live on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time on these outlets. Look up broadcast information by state and city at musicandthespokenword.com/viewers-listeners/airing-schedules.