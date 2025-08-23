By the numbers: Serving those in need

Since its inception in 2012, JustServe has facilitated more than 165,000 community service projects. In 2024, this service continued around the world by both members of the Church and others who wanted to serve those around them.
JustServe is a platform available online at justserve.org and on the JustServe app, working to connect charitable and nonprofit organizations with volunteers.
In addition to the 6.6 million hours volunteered by Church members in welfare, self-reliance and humanitarian activities, thousands of other projects were fulfilled in 2024 through the JustServe platform.
Members of the Church — including the Relief Society, full-time missionaries and service missionaries — also dedicated hundreds of hours of time and efforts to meet community needs throughout the year.
That community service included emergency relief, preparing meals, and bringing comfort and relief to displaced individuals and families around the world.
JustServe
134,143 new JustServe users registered.
30,236 new JustServe projects created.
Service by members and missionaries
8,097,952 Relief Society sisters who contributed to hours of ministering work.
12,277 welfare and self-reliance missionaries.
Service hours include
Volunteerism at Church welfare and self-reliance facilities (bishops’ storehouses, canneries, farms, orchards, employment centers, etc.)
Missions to care for those in need in many countries
Church-sponsored community service projects, including cleanup after disasters.
