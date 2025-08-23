By the numbers: Serving those in need

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Young single adults from Northern Lima bring clothing and blanket donations to El Paraíso de Belén, Peru, in August 2024.

Service for others is a part of how members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints follow the two great commandments to love God and love one another.

“We show our love by serving,” said President Russell M. Nelson in April 2021 general conference.

Since its inception in 2012, JustServe has facilitated more than 165,000 community service projects. In 2024, this service continued around the world by both members of the Church and others who wanted to serve those around them.

A Church News Graphic shows the number of hours spent in JustServe service projects in 2024 and service done by missionaries and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | Church News graphic

JustServe is a platform available online at justserve.org and on the JustServe app, working to connect charitable and nonprofit organizations with volunteers.

In addition to the 6.6 million hours volunteered by Church members in welfare, self-reliance and humanitarian activities, thousands of other projects were fulfilled in 2024 through the JustServe platform.

Missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints help pack meals on Sept. 11, 2024, at the Denver Bronco's stadium in Denver, Colorado, as part of the 9/11 National Day of Service. | Provided by Heidi Staheli

Members of the Church — including the Relief Society, full-time missionaries and service missionaries — also dedicated hundreds of hours of time and efforts to meet community needs throughout the year.

That community service included emergency relief, preparing meals, and bringing comfort and relief to displaced individuals and families around the world.

Over 240 youth from high school JustServe clubs around Southern California converge for a Global Youth Service Day event in Huntington Beach on Saturday, April 20, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

JustServe

134,143 new JustServe users registered.

30,236 new JustServe projects created.

Service by members and missionaries

8,097,952 Relief Society sisters who contributed to hours of ministering work.

12,277 welfare and self-reliance missionaries.

Service hours include

Volunteerism at Church welfare and self-reliance facilities (bishops’ storehouses, canneries, farms, orchards, employment centers, etc.)

Missions to care for those in need in many countries

Church-sponsored community service projects, including cleanup after disasters.

Volunteers remove and sort furniture and household belongings from homes and barns that were damaged in an earlier earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, on Dec. 7, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Young single adults from the Meito, Ichinomiya and Gifu wards in Nagoya, Japan, volunteer to sort food and prepare gifts for people affected by the earthquake in Nanao City, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, on Dec. 7, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Volunteers clear debris in Asheville, North Carolina, following Hurricanes Helene and Milton in October 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A Church volunteer helps a mother entertain her baby during a nutritional consultation at the first child nutrition screenings in the Asia Area on September 28, 2024, at the Surakarta Stake Center in Indonesia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A volunteer stocks a retail refrigeration unit in the market of the new Helena Food Share in Helena, Montana, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. The Church donated $1.3 million to the project that will help feed the hungry. Part of the Church's donation provided the retail refrigerators. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Volunteers from the Love Project gather in Riobamba, Ecuador, for a free medical and dental event for the community on Sept. 10, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Volunteers take a picture during their All-Africa Service Project where they cleaned up the streets in Monrovia, Liberia, on Aug. 17, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints volunteer to help provide aid after the fires around Viña del Mar, Chile, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

JustServe volunteers on the left help serve meals to those in need in Houston, Texas, on May 24, 2024, after a derecho storm hit the city and caused widespread destruction. | Provided by Josette Padilla Eager

JustServe volunteers spread mulch during a trail restoration project at Woodmansee Park in Salem, Oregon, on June 18, 2024. | Lynn Howlett

David Hill of Centerville pulls weeds during the 9/11 Day of Service in Island View Park in Centerville, Utah, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News