Senior missionary serving in Missouri dies in mowing accident

A senior missionary serving on the grounds of the Church’s Adam-ondi-Ahman historic site in Missouri died in a mowing accident on Saturday, Aug. 23.

Elder Brent Blackburn, 68, from Helper, Utah, was operating a riding lawn mower on a side hill when it overturned, according to a statement from Sam Penrod, spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Blackburn has been serving with his wife, Sister Carolyn Blackburn, at Adam-ondi-Ahman, which is near Gallatin, Missouri, since April. The couple came from the Helper Utah Stake.

“Our deepest condolences and prayers are with Sister Blackburn and their family at this difficult time,” Penrod said in the statement. “We pray that all who are affected by this tragedy will feel the peace and comfort of our loving Heavenly Father as they honor the life and faithful service of Elder Blackburn.”

Elder Brent Blackburn, of Helper, Utah, stands in a kitchen. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints