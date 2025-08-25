Menu
Living Faith

Senior missionary serving in Missouri dies in mowing accident

Elder Brent Blackburn was serving on the grounds at the Church’s Adam-ondi-Ahman historic site

Elder Brent Blackburn and his wife, Carolyn Blackburn, of Helper, Utah.
Elder Brent Blackburn and his wife, Carolyn Blackburn, of Helper, Utah. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Trent Toone
By Trent Toone

A senior missionary serving on the grounds of the Church’s Adam-ondi-Ahman historic site in Missouri died in a mowing accident on Saturday, Aug. 23.

Elder Brent Blackburn, 68, from Helper, Utah, was operating a riding lawn mower on a side hill when it overturned, according to a statement from Sam Penrod, spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Blackburn has been serving with his wife, Sister Carolyn Blackburn, at Adam-ondi-Ahman, which is near Gallatin, Missouri, since April. The couple came from the Helper Utah Stake.

“Our deepest condolences and prayers are with Sister Blackburn and their family at this difficult time,” Penrod said in the statement. “We pray that all who are affected by this tragedy will feel the peace and comfort of our loving Heavenly Father as they honor the life and faithful service of Elder Blackburn.”

Elder Brent Blackburn, of Helper, Utah, stands in a kitchen.
Elder Brent Blackburn, of Helper, Utah, stands in a kitchen. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church’s Adam-ondi-Ahman Historic Site in Missouri.
The Church’s Adam-ondi-Ahman Historic Site in Missouri. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
