Meet the senior service missionaries in Seoul, South Korea

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Senior service missionaries serving in the Korea Seoul Mission pose for a photo in 2025.

In the Korea Seoul Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 22 senior service missionaries — 9 elders, 5 sisters and 4 couples — are dedicating their time and talents to support full-time young missionaries. Their work often provides the foundation that allows young missionaries to focus on teaching the gospel.

Serving the Lord in unique ways

A senior service missionary serving in the Korea Seoul Mission poses for a photo in 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Bae Panbong (배판봉) from the Cheongna Ward attended a national service missionary preparation meeting in the Yeongdeungpo Ward in October 2024 after being released as bishop in June. About 300 prospective service missionaries gathered, and several brothers from the Seoul Mission decided to serve together.

“While sharing facility management skills for self-reliance, I invited Han Heunggil (한흥길); Lee Taechun (이태춘), Lee Sogun (이수군), and others to become service missionaries, and now everyone is serving with one heart,” Elder Bae said. He added, “I would like to serve as long as circumstances allow.”

A senior service missionary serving in the Korea Seoul Mission does maintenance on a missionary apartment in 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Despite not having served as a young missionary, the Korea Church Newsroom reports that he now has “the sacred opportunity of wearing a missionary name badge and participating in the Lord’s work.”

Sister Kim Sukjin (김숙진) serves using professional certifications obtained earlier in life.

“I’m grateful that all the certifications I’ve prepared are now useful as a service missionary,” she said. “I realized that young missionaries need detailed support around them.”

Sister Hyegyeong Nam, a senior service missionary in the Korea Seoul Mission, speaks to other missionaries in 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

She invited Sister Nam Hyegyeong (남혜경) to serve with her, and together they continue providing practical support such as ordering supplies, accompanying missionaries to hospitals, handling insurance matters and assisting with social media.

Sister Ahn Bokja, a senior service missionary in the Korea Seoul Mission, speaks to other missionaries in 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Ahn Bokja (안복자), who became a service missionary after serving in the Relief Society for seven years, said, “I want to offer even my small talent to the Lord” and “I want to serve for a long time.”

Sister Kim Misun, a senior service missionary in the Korea Seoul Mission, speaks to other missionaries in 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Kim Misun (김미선) helps with meal preparation for events with the mission presidency and visits sister missionary apartments. She said, “Through my eight hours of weekly service, I’m experiencing grateful days building my testimony of the living Christ while helping the Lord’s army.”

Apartment visits and repairs

A senior service missionary serving in the Korea Seoul Mission does maintenance on a missionary apartment in 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Service missionaries regularly visit missionary apartments to help with cleanliness and facility management, offering their skills for repairs when urgent problems arise.

A senior service missionary serving in the Korea Seoul Mission does maintenance on a missionary apartment in 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Song Gyuhyun (송규현), who helps with church building maintenance and apartment management, said, “My desire to build good relationships with missionaries and take care of their needs has grown.”

A senior service missionary serving in the Korea Seoul Mission does maintenance on a missionary apartment in 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Park Saenggi (박생기) serves with Elder Song and says that it’s “truly a happy time.”

Seventy-four-year-old Elder Kim Jingon (김진곤), who converted after marriage and whose two daughters served missions, was also called to participate in the Lord’s work by helping with missionary apartments. He said, “I’m grateful and fulfilled that I can help missionaries through work I’ve done for a long time.”

Serving from home

Elder Taeyeon Kwak (곽태연), Sokcho Branch President, serves with Sister Sunduk Nam (남순덕) as a senior service missionary couple. He testified, “Like the counsel to establish houses of prayer, faith, order and God, I’m helping missionaries while developing habits of organizing my own home.”

A senior service missionary serving in the Korea Seoul Mission does maintenance on a missionary apartment in 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Lee Taeho (이태호) and An Ok (안옥) couple in the Taebaek Branch work one-on-one with missionaries, helping them better understand the region.

The joy of senior service missions

A senior service missionary serving in the Korea Seoul Mission does maintenance on a missionary apartment in 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

All senior service missionaries continue their service from their homes according to their personal schedules. Their dedication extends beyond simple assistance to valuable service directly participating in missionary work.

Senior service missionaries only need to be 26 years old and commit to working 8 hours a week.

Korea Seoul Mission President Alma S. Kim expressed gratitude for their faithful service and encouraged other members to “experience the joy of sharing these blessings.”