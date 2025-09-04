What to know about the Church’s new educational initiative for youth

A teacher and students participate in Succeed in School, an education initiative from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints helping young people ages 11 to 18 progress academically, spiritually and socially.

Bishop Darmande Legbanon, of the Fidjrosse Ward in Cotonou, Benin, knows the importance of support and good mentors in the educational process.

Today, the young bishop owns his own successful welding business, which enables him to serve in the Church and employ several apprentices.

When he first joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, however, he could not read or write or speak French, the official language of Benin.

“He used to say that he had difficulty reading and writing, but that he loved the Book of Mormon and wanted to be able to read it,” recalled his old institute teacher, President Lionel Missigbeto, who now serves as the president of the Cococodji Benin Stake.

In a video produced by the Church Educational System, Bishop Legbanon recalled how with President Missigbeto’s help, he learned to speak French and improved his reading, writing and math skills. He served a French-speaking mission, and all of those skills have benefited his business.

“What I am today is thanks to him,” Bishop Legbanon said of President Missigbeto.

Today, Bishop Legbanon mentors his apprentices in a similar way. Through his encouragement, these young men have started attending Succeed in School — an educational initiative from the Church geared toward youth ages 11-18.

Gérard Affo, one of Bishop Legbanon’s apprentices, shared how his math skills have improved. “Calculations are important because if we want to weld something we have to do the math before buying anything. So Succeed in School helped me a lot,” said Affo.

Not only have these young men learned practical skills, but they are also increasing faith in Jesus Christ.

“The behavior our leaders show us — how they talk to us and how they teach us — it also motivates us to learn and to go on missions,” said Kodjo Laurssen, another of Bishop Legbanon’s apprentices.

What is Succeed in School?

Succeed in School is an after-school program to help youth ages 11 to 18 progress in school, prepare for higher education and become self-reliant.

In many ways, the program is taking the principles of BYU–Pathway Connect — the Church’s foundational online education program designed to prepare young adults for success in their higher education journey by teaching basic academic, life and professional skills — and applying it to the younger generation.

Each week, junior-high- and high-school-aged students participating in a Succeed in School program are given lessons and tutored in fundamental reading, writing, math and other subjects by volunteer teachers at the local Church building. These youth can get help with homework or help with studying for high-stakes national exams.

Succeed in School teachers are provided lessons by Seminaries and Institutes of Religion, which works with area presidencies and local Church leaders to design curriculum specific to the area’s needs.

The program is meant to supplement but not replace local schools, explained Brother Chad H Webb, first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency and administrator for Seminaries and Institutes of Religion.

The program is currently implemented in nearly 30 countries, such as Tonga and Fiji in the Pacific, Haiti and Venezuela in South America, Sierra Leone and Zimbabwe in Africa and in the southwest United States.

And the outcomes have been heartening. In an interview with the Church News last year, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles noted, “We are seeing in many places in Africa [that student] scores on national exams, really, have soared just with that little extra attention that supplements in a very important way what they are getting in school.”

But the blessings aren’t just academic. Part of the program’s success comes from combining education with faith and spiritual learning, said Elder Christofferson. “They go together, the spiritual and the education are connected.”

Many Succeed in School sessions are followed by or preceded by seminary classes. Stakes that are operating the Succeed in School program have shown roughly a 60% increase in seminary enrollment, reported Brother Webb.

The Succeed in School website explains that the program is requested by area presidencies and approved by the Church Board of Education. Last year, it served about 30,000 students. Today, close to 65,000 are participating.

According to the Succeed in School website, last year 95% of students reported an improvement in math skills, 98% reported improved reading abilities, and 96% reported that they had passed their exams. At the same time, 98% of students reported an increase in their faith in Jesus Christ.

That was true for Alexis Ahouayito, another apprentice of Bishop Legbanon. Ahouayito said Succeed in School taught him study skills that applied to both his academics and his mission preparation. He is now serving in the Zambia Lusaka Mission. Through Succeed in School, he learned “how to teach with the Spirit and how to teach with authority.”

Talking about the preparation he received from attending Succeed in School, Ahouayito said, “The Lord told us in 1 Nephi 3:7 that the Lord does not give commandments to the children of men without preparing the way for them to do what He commands.”

To learn more, visit www.ChurchofJesusChrist.org/si/succeed-in-school.