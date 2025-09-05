Everyone belongs to the body of Christ — biology professor shares insights on teaching the gospel to neurodivergent children

Nathan Lewis — who studied the biological roots of autism at the University of California San Diego and has three autistic children of his own — had wondered before about how one’s unique genetic makeup can affect his or her worship experience.

So when his ward’s Sunday School presidency began discussing types of teacher council meetings that would be helpful for parents, Lewis felt inspired to take the lead on a council for parents and teachers of neurodivergent children.

“I hoped that this would be something that would help people to recognize the struggles and the advantages that these people that are slightly different experience,” Lewis said.

A primary boy in a wheelchair holds scriptures during class. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

He explained how children with autism, ADHD, Tourette syndrome or other conditions may find it difficult to sit still, understand metaphors or focus in overstimulating environments — all things which may be expected in Primary or Sunday School classes.

“If we better understand what’s going on inside them, then we can cater to those needs,” he said.

He added that they also have unique strengths that can be a benefit to their families and classes.

Nathan Lewis smiles for a photo on the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia. Lewis planned and facilitated teacher council meetings for parents and teachers of neurodivergent children. | University of Georgia

Including the whole body of Christ

Lewis said as he prepared for and facilitated these council meetings, he was reminded of 1 Corinthians 12, which teaches the need for every part of the body of Christ.

“That was one thing that just came down to me, just hit me hard — that we need everyone. We need those that are gonna be a little bit different,” he said. “And so with that, we need to understand, how do we make them feel more united.”

Primary children sing while a service animal sits on the floor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Lewis was meticulous about preparing the classes, consulting primary research on neurodivergence and religion as well as scriptures and quotes from Church leaders.

“The key there is getting the most accurate information and then teaching it in a way that is respectful for people coming from different backgrounds,” he said.

Creating safe spaces

Ginny Beachem attended the first class partly to support her husband, who was serving in the Sunday School presidency with Lewis. Before long, she was committed to the classes.

“After the first class, I was just blown away. I couldn’t wait for the next one.”

Beachem’s son has Tourette syndrome, and she reflected on how helpful trainings like that would have been 20 years ago when she was taking her son to church.

An infographic gives ideas on how to connect with those with autism at church. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Beachem has also taught and built relationships with neurodivergent individuals as she served in Primary and Young Women callings.

She mentioned how the challenges neurodivergent individuals and their families face can make coming to church feel like an overwhelming task and even deter some from attending. She’s hoping these classes can inform teachers and parents on ways to make church classes more accommodating.

“We really wanted to keep these kids feeling like they could come back and that they were welcome,” she said, recalling the common goal of those who also attended Lewis’ classes. “We want them to feel like there’s safety and there’s peace in their life.”

7 ‘A’ principles as practical solutions

Lewis created a model with seven principles — each a single word starting with the letter “a” — that can help families and wards include neurodivergent individuals in the body of Christ.

A graphic created by Nathan Lewis shows his seven principles for supporting neurodivergent individuals. | Nathan Lewis

Acquaint — Learn more about neurodivergent conditions from reliable sources.

Acknowledge — Acknowledge the reality and wide spectrum of these conditions, as well as the challenges and strengths that come with them.

Accommodate — Make adjustments that can improve neurodivergent people’s worship experiences.

Affirm and admire — Give neurodivergent individuals space to share their unique talents and interests.

Agency — Instead of forcing solutions onto people, ask them how you can help them.

Atonement — Remember Jesus Christ has the power to bring all God’s children together.

Lewis described accommodations teachers and parents can make to help neurodivergent children, like allowing them to hold fidget toys during church, taking them for a walk around the building when they need a break or letting them wear noise cancelling headphones when they feel overstimulated.

A graphic displays different neurodivergent traits. | Nathan Lewis

Lewis said we often get hung up on “what is wrong” when discussing neurodivergent individuals and should instead focus on “what is strong.”

“As we humbly recognize and contemplate their special gifts, we may even have a sense of awe.”

Eternal progression

Lewis recently accepted a new position at the University of Georgia and no longer facilitates these teacher council meetings in his California ward.

The lessons he learned from preparing and facilitating the councils will stick with him, however.

Two men sing during a Church meeting. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“If anything, through this I’ve grown to really see how loving [God] is, and the importance of eternal progression,” he said, adding, “[The Savior] wants everyone in that can help build up the body of Christ, and we do that through love and understanding and taking time to understand each other’s needs and supporting them.”

Resources for fostering inclusivity can be found on Gospel Library in the disabilities tab.