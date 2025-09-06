Music & the Spoken Word: Drop by drop

Revelation sometimes comes with cloudbursts of inspiration, but usually gently, drop by drop, Derrick Porter observes in this week's "Music & the Spoken Word" with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. This week is No. 5,008 of the broadcast. The broadcasts are back in the Tabernacle at Temple Square.

Recently our family was enjoying a beautiful summer evening high in the mountains. Just as the sun was setting, it began to sprinkle and then to pour. It rained and rained, and we gave thanks to heaven for the abundance we received.

Earlier that day, I’d been out looking at a tree which was alive and well, standing tall and firm. There were no other trees of its type, shape or size nearby, but somehow this tree was flourishing. As I looked closer, I noticed that there was a small sprinkler head positioned at the foot of the tree. I hadn’t seen the sprinkler before, but I observed that it was doing exactly what it was intended to do: keep the tree alive. Every few seconds, a single drop of water emerged and gently fell downward, providing the needed water to this mighty tree.

Revelation, or inspiration from God, often occurs in a similar manner. Occasionally, we may be the beneficiary of a much-needed summer thunderstorm of inspiration. But more often, inspiration from heaven comes drop by drop, “line upon line, precept upon precept” (see 2 Nephi 28:30; and also Isaiah 28:10).

Our work then becomes to collect the drops. As we apply effort to look for and capture each drop of heaven-sent communication, our drops add up to become a deep well of sustaining spiritual water.

My 9-year-old daughter, after reading about the visions of a scriptural prophet, recently asked, “Dad, why doesn’t God give me visions?” I paused, and then it hit me, so I answered, “He does! He gives you your needed spiritual vision as you read and ponder the scriptures; as you pray, listen and then act; and as you strive to serve and love others.”

Just as single, recurring drops of water were enough to cause the large tree to flourish, so too can the regular drops of spiritual inspiration we receive combine to fulfill the word of the Lord when He said, “[I] shall guide thee continually, and satisfy thy soul in drought, ... and thou shalt be like a watered garden, and like a spring of water, whose waters fail not” (see Isaiah 58:11).

We are known by God. We are His children. We can approach Him in prayer knowing that He will answer with His heavenly water — sometimes with cloudbursts of inspiration, but usually gently, drop by drop.

Tuning in …

The “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast is available on KSL-TV, KSL News Radio 1160AM/102.7FM, KSL.com, BYUtv, BYUradio, Dish and DirecTV, SiriusXM (Ch. 143), tabernaclechoir.org, youtube.com/TheTabernacleChoir and Amazon Alexa (must enable skill). The program is aired live on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time on these outlets. Look up broadcast information by state and city at musicandthespokenword.com/viewers-listeners/airing-schedules.