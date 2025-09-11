New center offers hope for formerly incarcerated women in Rwanda

Visitors tour the Social Reintegration Center, supported by the Church, in Rwamagana, Rwanda, on Sept. 3, 2025.

Church, government and humanitarian leaders gathered in Rwamagana, Rwanda, on Sept. 3 to inaugurate the Rwamagana Social Reintegration Center — a facility designed to help women transition from incarceration to family, community and work.

Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa Central Area, joined the festivities as guests toured dormitories and classrooms and heard messages focused on dignity, healing and a fresh start, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

The building was designed and built in collaboration with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Rwandan government and The Stirling Foundation, a non-profit based in Pleasant Grove, Utah.

Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa Central Area, cuts the ribbon at the Rwamagana Social Reintegration Center with Vincent Biruta, Rwandan minister of the interior, in Rwamagana, Rwanda, on Sept. 3, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A bridge between incarceration and freedom

In opening remarks, Evariste Murenzi, commissioner general of the Rwanda Correctional Service, emphasized that the new center will operate as a transitional space between incarceration and freedom, helping women reconnect with families, cooperatives and the labor market.

Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa Central Area, tours the Rwamagana Social Reintegration Center on Sept. 3, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

He detailed programs to be implemented — including family dynamics, entrepreneurship, civic education and strengthening family bonds — with attention to challenges such as depression and other psychological concerns identified within the justice system. He concluded by expressing gratitude to the Church and the Stirling Foundation.

Visitors tour the Social Reintegration Center, supported by the Church, in Rwamagana, Rwanda, on Sept. 3, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Messages of faith, love and new beginnings

Elder Mutombo said the day reflected a shared conviction about each person’s divine potential. “This project reflects our commitment to human dignity and our ability to see others not as they were or as they are but as they can become.”

Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authoritiy Seventy and Africa Central Area president, speaks at the inauguration of the Rwamagana Social Reintegration Center on Sept. 3, 2025, in Rwamagana, Rwanda. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

He noted the Church’s humanitarian service in Rwanda began in 1994 with food, medical supplies, clothing and hygiene donations. Since then, Church Newsroom reports, 140 projects have reached more than 1.4 million women, men and children.

Elder Mutombo then centered his remarks on the Savior’s command to love:

“The Lord Jesus Christ taught, ‘By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another’ (John 13:35). This true love compels us to reach out to those who have fallen and walk with them on the path of renewal.”

Visitors tour the Social Reintegration Center, supported by the Church, in Rwamagana, Rwanda, on Sept. 3, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Mutombo testified of the purpose of the new center. “No matter the past, everyone deserves a new chance. This center is a place of transformation, a bridge to a new life, founded on faith, compassion and selfless service. It will help women reclaim their place in society, develop skills and, most importantly, believe again in their future.”

‘Your worth is eternal’

Nicole Stirling, a Latter-day Saint and vice president of the Stirling Foundation, offered a personal reflection on divine identity and possibility, drawing on the recent birth of her granddaughter.

The dormitory of the Social Reintegration Center in Rwamagana, Rwanda, is pictured on Sept. 3, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“As I held my granddaughter in my arms, I felt she had just come from being with God. She arrived on this earth full of promise. And I thought of you, the women here today,” she said. “You too, were welcomed with hope. That hope is still alive. Your worth is eternal. You are daughters of God, endowed with strength and compassion. Your story is not over. You carry within you the power to heal, to teach, to nurture and to uplift.”

A collaboration committed to reintegration

Visitors tour the Social Reintegration Center, supported by the Church, in Rwamagana, Rwanda, on Sept. 3, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In closing remarks, Vincent Biruta, interior minister of Rwanda, thanked the organizations and signaled continued collaboration.

“Thank you for your contribution to Rwanda’s rehabilitation and correctional reintegration program. Your commitment proves that you are, and will remain, reliable partners.” He added: “We are ready, as a government, to continue building such centers and to collaborate more broadly in rehabilitation and reintegration preparation programs.”