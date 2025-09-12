Colorado service missionary awarded Volunteer of the Year by Habitat for Humanity

From left, Habitat for Humanity of Pueblo volunteer coordinator Ashley Cordova; service missionary advisers Elder Sean Slade and Sister Nancy Slade; Elder Joey Wren; and his parents, Derek and Donna Wren, take a photo as Elder Wren is awarded the Volunteer of the Year award at Habitat for Humanity in Pueblo, Colorado, Aug. 27, 2025.

PUEBLO, Colorado — Elder Joey Wren, 20, a service missionary serving in the Colorado Colorado Springs Mission, was presented with the Volunteer of the Year award by Habitat for Humanity of Pueblo in a ceremony on Aug. 27.

Habitat for Humanity volunteer coordinator Ashley Cordova explained that Elder Wren was chosen for the award due to his dedication, hard work and professionalism at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Pueblo, Colorado.

Elder Wren “comes here ready to work with a positive attitude and a willingness to help,” Cordova said.

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that builds homes for low-income families. The Habitat for Humanity ReStore has been in operation in Pueblo for more than a decade.

The ReStore accepts donations of building materials, appliances and furniture. The donated items are sold, and the proceeds are used to build houses in the city.

Elder Joey Wren, service missionary in the Colorado Colorado Springs Mission, moves a donated snowblower into place for sale at the Habitat for Humanity of Pueblo ReStore in Pueblo, Colorado, Aug. 27, 2025. | Jenney Mead

Elder Wren has been serving at the ReStore as a warehouse worker since his service mission began in January. Elder Wren has contributed over 800 hours of service to the ReStore, including unloading donated items from trucks and testing and repairing donated tools.

The store supervisor, Jason Hollis, said, “He’s a quiet young man, but his work stands out.”

Elder Wren, who drives over an hour daily from his family’s home in La Junta, Colorado, to take part in the work at the ReStore, said his inspiration comes from Mosiah 2:17: “And behold, I tell you these things that ye may learn wisdom; that ye may learn that when ye are in the service of your fellow beings ye are only in the service of your God.”

He said, “It feels good to help others and make an impact in their life.”

Elder Wren is no stranger to vigorous work. Before his service mission with Habitat for Humanity, Elder Wren served as a teaching missionary in the Tennessee Knoxville Mission. He was assigned to the area when Hurricane Helene struck, causing widespread devastation to homes and businesses. Elder Wren spent many weeks removing fallen branches from structures and roads in Asheville, North Carolina, where the disaster was most severe.

Elder Wren’s father, Derek Wren, said, “I’m proud as can be of what he’s done and how he’s committed himself to Christ by serving people.”

Habitat for Humanity also recognized The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for its ongoing support through service missions. Service missionary advisers Elder Sean Slade and Sister Nancy Slade received the recognition on behalf of the Church. Cordova expressed her gratitude for the work being performed by the Church’s service missionaries.

Habitat for Humanity ReStore supervisor Jason Hollis, left, shows a tool that Elder Joey Wren tested to Elder Wren’s father, Derek Wren, in Pueblo, Colorado, Aug. 27, 2025. Elder Wren was given the Volunteer of the Year award by Habitat for Humanity Pueblo on the same day. | Jenney Mead

Service missionaries perform service as their primary responsibility, in contrast to teaching missions. There are 24 full-time service missionaries in the Colorado Colorado Springs Mission, and three of these missionaries serve in Pueblo County.

Of the service missionaries, Sister Slade said: “They are the hands of the Lord. They serve the way the Savior would.” She added: “Elder Wren is on his way to becoming a lifelong disciple of Jesus Christ. He has fallen into a good place here, serving the Lord.”

— Jenney Mead is the Pueblo Colorado Stake communication director.