Music & the Spoken Word: The aspen grove

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. This week is No. 5,009 of the broadcast. The broadcasts are back in the Tabernacle at Temple Square.

Not far from here lies the world’s largest aspen tree. It’s known as Pando, and if you were looking for it, you very well would miss it.

Instead of seeing what you might expect, one massive and sprawling large tree, what you would find is a large grove of aspen trees, numbering more than 40,000, each appearing to be separate but actually sharing a single root system (see friendsofpando.org).

The strength of an aspen grove is not found in any one tree but in the community of trees that share roots and support one another.

Likewise, the communities we find ourselves in today also matter. It may be tempting to think that the size and spread of our individual tree is more important than are those of our neighbors. But just like the aspen grove, we thrive when we nurture the health and vitality of our collective roots. We are all connected, and when we work together, magnificent things happen.

The Old Testament account of the prophet Nehemiah teaches this truth. Though he lived faraway, Nehemiah learned of the vulnerability of his people in Jerusalem, dwelling in jeopardy with their city’s protective wall in ruin. He wept, mourned, fasted and prayed for guidance. When the king noticed his sorrow, Nehemiah boldly requested permission to return home and rebuild Jerusalem’s walls. Miraculously, the king agreed and granted him not only permission but offered resources to assist Nehemiah in building the wall.

Nehemiah did indeed rebuild the wall of Jerusalem, but success came not because of his efforts alone, but rather because of the community of families that lived along the outskirts of the wall.

Nehemiah implored, “Ye see the distress that we are in. … Come, and let us build up the wall of Jerusalem, that we be no more a reproach” (Nehemiah 2:17). The people responded, “Let us rise up and build” (Nehemiah 2:18). And together against great odds, each family rebuilt a portion of the wall, the entire work being completed in just 52 days (see Nehemiah 2:1-6).

There is power in community; there is strength in connection, and when we work selflessly together, we each are part of something far larger than ourselves.

