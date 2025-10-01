Derrick Porter: Impressions of a Prophet

Derrick Porter, center, stands with his wife, Rebecca Porter, after accepting the call in 2024 from President Russell M. Nelson, second from left, to serve with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. Scott Barrick, left, was serving as the choir's general manager at the time. President Michael O. Leavitt, right, serves as the choir's president.

President Russell M. Nelson was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when I was just 3 years old. For nearly my entire life, I have watched his ministry unfold. Over the past decade, I was privileged to witness firsthand his journey from Apostle to President of the Quorum of the Twelve and finally to Prophet and President of the Church.

We first met when I was serving as a counselor to the bishop in our local congregation. Every few weeks, then-Elder Nelson would attend our sacrament service. On occasion, he would rise at the close of the meeting to bear his testimony of Jesus Christ. His words were always powerful.

Not long after, “Elder” Nelson became “President” Nelson when he was sustained as president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. With this new responsibility, he attended our services more frequently, and I marveled at his deepening love, service and devotion to the Lord.

Here was an Apostle, 92 years of age, still working to become the servant the Lord knew he could be. One July afternoon in 2016, our bishopric visited his home. After a few minutes, Sister Wendy Nelson mentioned her husband had been quite busy. With some hesitation, President Nelson shared that he had just completed reading every word of the Old Testament, New Testament, Book of Mormon, Pearl of Great Price and Doctrine and Covenants—in just two weeks. Then, remarkably, he re-read it all again, this time in Spanish.

President Nelson spoke publicly about similar spiritual exercises. In a worldwide invitation to young adults, he urged them to study everything that Jesus said and did in the scriptures. Later recalling the invitation, he said, “I gave that challenge because I had already accepted it myself. I read and underlined every verse cited about Jesus Christ … When I finished that exciting exercise, my wife asked me what impact it had on me. I told her, ‘I am a changed man.’"

At the same time, his charitable service seemed only to intensify. One cold winter day, I drove past a neighbor’s home and was astonished to see President Nelson, alone, shovel in hand, chipping away at a frozen driveway. Hours later, when I passed again, he was still there — silently working, silently serving.

Not long afterward, President Nelson became President of the Church, and my job each Sunday was to wait in the parking lot for his arrival and escort him and Sister Nelson into the chapel. I rejoiced in this small act of service and again marveled at the increasing light in his eyes and the joy radiating from his soul. With each passing week, he seemed somehow stronger, even younger.

During this time, I began recording every invitation and promise that President Nelson made publicly. Today, I have documented more than 300 of these inspired invitations and prophetic promises. But what made these messages so powerful was not just the words — it was the authenticity behind them. They were never empty sound bites. They were impressions from a prophet, extended only after he had first acted on the invitation or learned the principle himself.

These recorded invitations and promises include:

“Are you willing to let God prevail in your life? … Will you allow His voice to take priority over any other? … When your greatest desire is to let God prevail … so many decisions become easier. So many issues become non-issues.”

“Daily immersion in the word of God is crucial for spiritual survival, especially in these days of increasing upheaval. As we feast on the words of Christ daily, the words of Christ will tell us how to respond to difficulties we never thought we would face.”

“The Savior’s message is clear: His true disciples build, lift, encourage, persuade, and inspire — no matter how difficult the situation. True disciples of Jesus Christ are peacemakers."

In early 2024, my wife and I were invited to President Nelson’s office, where he called to me to be a part of the worldwide broadcast "Music & the Spoken Word." We had met with him before, but this time was different.

Later that day, I worked to capture what we had seen and felt. I wrote down my thoughts, noting that President Nelson was “exceedingly joyful, nearly overflowing. His energy was palpable, even at 99 and a half years old. His testimony was fearless. His eyes were pure.”

And then, it struck me: he was a changed man. He had become “celestial.”

Everything he had asked of us — to find joy in “every circumstance,” to minister in “holier” ways, to “let God prevail” and even to “think celestial” — he had first sought to do himself. I realized this transformation was not sudden, nor solely the result of his calling as Prophet. It was the product of a lifetime of devotion to seeking to hear and act on the word of the Lord.

I rejoice in my association with President Russell M. Nelson. I know he was a Prophet of God. I know he spoke truth and sought to help us grow in confidence before the Lord. He was as good a man as I have ever known, a special witness of Jesus Christ. His work continues today — only now with a new assignment, in a new place, on the other side of the veil.