Music & the Spoken Word: The faith to ask

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. This week is No. 5,012 of the broadcast.

As blessings unfold around us, when victory is ours and life is going well, it can be easy to jubilantly declare, “I believe!”

At other times, perhaps in moments of discouragement or worry, we may instead find ourselves asking, “Heavenly Father, are You really there?”

For each of us, there are seasons when doubt and uncertainty cloud our vision. So what do we do when those moments come? How do we move past them and not allow ourselves to be drowned by the despair that doubt can bring?

We turn to God for help. On bended knee, we can approach the throne of God, asking for the strength to believe — regardless of how little or how much faith we may think we already have. Like the father who pleaded with the Savior for his son: “But if thou canst do any thing, have compassion on us, and help us. Jesus said unto him, If thou canst believe, all things are possible. … And straightway the father of the child cried out, and said with tears, Lord, I believe; help thou mine unbelief” (Mark 9:22-24). Jesus did heal the child. He “took him by the hand, and lifted him up; and he arose” (Mark 9:27).

Like this father, our faith need not be perfect in order to ask for help. Even Jesus’ apostles of old asked for such help when they said to Him, “Lord, Increase our faith” (Luke 17:5). Faith always grows when we invite God into the process. It increases. It becomes enduring.

If we turn to the Lord — even if we have only enough faith to ask for more faith — it is enough to begin (see Alma 32:27-43). Jesus Christ, He who dispels all fear (see Doctrine and Covenants 68:6), gives power to the faint (see Isaiah 40:29–31) and comforts even the most troubled heart (see Doctrine and Covenants 121:7-8), will take us by the hand and help us move forward (see 3 Nephi 9:13-14).

The words the choir will now sing demonstrate the fruits of faith that come to those who ask:

“I will not doubt, I will not fear;

“God’s love and strength are always near.

“His promised gift helps me to find

“An inner strength and peace of mind.

“I give the Father willingly

“My trust, my prayers, humility.

“His Spirit guides; his love assures

“That fear departs when faith endures.”

(“When Faith Endures,” Hymns, No. 128.)

