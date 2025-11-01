Music & the Spoken Word: From faith-filled to faithful

"Noah and the Ark With Animals (The Lord Fulfilleth All His Words)" is by Clark Kelley Price.

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. This week is No. 5,016 of the broadcast.

Faith is an action word. It’s more than just belief — it’s belief that moves us to act. And it’s through faithful action that faith’s power is both demonstrated and received.

Sometimes we may think, “If only I were more faithful, then this trial would be lessened, or my prayers would be answered more quickly.” And maybe that’s true. But in our efforts to be faithful, we first need to become more faith-filled. We have to fill our lives with faith before we become full of faith.

Noah built the ark before it began to rain (see Hebrews 11:7). Abraham began his journey to the promised land before even knowing where that land was (see Hebrews 11:8). Moses gave up his privileged position in Pharaoh’s court, choosing to suffer with the people of God — before knowing God’s full plan for him (see Hebrews 11:24–25).

Each of these prophets acted on his sincere belief that he was doing what God wanted him to do. In each instance, they were filling their lives with faith-filled action — being proven, being tried, being stretched. And with time — many years of time — their faith was rewarded.

Like those prophets of old, we too can fill our lives with faith, even to the brim — and we do it daily, experience by experience.

A young mother courageously cares for her special-needs son. She doesn’t know all that lies ahead, but through her prayers, she knows that what she does today will shape her son’s tomorrow. So she keeps going.

A father wrestles with anxiety and depression but chooses to move forward. He searches the scriptures, drawing strength from the faith of others. Over time, he fills his life with faith that with God, things will get better.

A daughter sees the world changing all around her, but she doesn’t want to drift with it. So she resolves to take time to look for God in her life and to write about it — storing up spiritual experiences to read and reread in times of need.

Experience by experience. Day by day. Year by year. As we act in faith, our lives fill with faith until we are indeed faith-full.

Tuning in …

The “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast is available on KSL-TV, KSL News Radio 1160AM/102.7FM, KSL.com, BYUtv, BYUradio, Dish and DirecTV, SiriusXM (Ch. 143), tabernaclechoir.org, youtube.com/TheTabernacleChoir and Amazon Alexa (must enable skill). The program is aired live on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time on these outlets. Look up broadcast information by state and city at musicandthespokenword.com/viewers-listeners/airing-schedules.