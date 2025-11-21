Improved sanitation facilities boost enrollment in Ugandan schools

Leaders and community members use a newly constructed water point in Kabarole District, Uganda, on Sept. 30, 2025.

In response to the persistent lack of access to safe drinking water and sanitation in rural Uganda, progress has been made through a collaboration between The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, UNICEF and the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

On Sept. 30, Church leaders, IRC officials, local government officials, community leaders and members gathered at an official handover ceremony, a celebration of the progress of the Buhara, Uganda, water supply project.

A $300,000 grant from the Church to the IRC in 2024 sparked crucial WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) infrastructure projects in Uganda’s Kabarole and Bunyangabu districts.

Community members attend the handover ceremony in Kicwamba Sub-County, Kabarole District, Uganda on Sept. 30, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In Kabarole, the IRC and local government completed phases I and II of the Buhara water supply project, adding five public standpipes and 10 household connections by April 2025.

In Bunyangabu, sanitation facilities were built for Kibiito and Ruboona primary schools and Kabonero and Kibate health centers.

Church leaders in attendance were Elder Frederick Kamya, Area Seventy of the Africa Central Area; Denis Mukasa, the area’s regional humanitarian services manager; and Dinah Mbawaire, national director of communications.

At the event, Elder Kamya said: “The name of the Church is The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Jesus Christ, as head of the Church, taught during His time on earth that the new commandment I give you is to love one another. So, when we make our humble contribution, whatever it may be, it is an act of love. The second commandment He gave was to love our neighbor as ourselves. It is first and foremost about loving our neighbor.”

Local government and community leaders meet at Kaborole District government offices prior to handover event in Kabarole District, Uganda, on Sept. 30, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

IRC Uganda was represented by Jane Nabunnya Mulumba, IRC Uganda country director; Wilbrord Turimaso, WASH program coordinator; Martin Watsisi, regional WASH consultant; and Ayoreka Mary Concepta, regional WASH manager.

Mulumba addressed the students and community and explained, “These latrines are not only a symbol of cleanliness and hygiene, they are also a symbol that encourages you to stay in school. Hygiene has always been a personal matter. You now have the necessary facilities. Stay clean, take a shower, take care of your uniforms, and stay in school. Use the latrines properly. Go home and teach your parents and family about cleanliness and hygiene.”

Community members join teams from the IRC, Kabarole District Local Government and the Church during a visit to the 80,000-liter tank on Magunga Hill, Bwanika Parish, Uganda, on Sept. 30, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The chairman of the Kabarole District Local Government, Richard Rwabuhinga, commended the strong partnership between the district and the IRC in improving WASH services.

He estimated that since the framework plan’s launch in 2018, access to safe drinking water in the district had increased from 65% to 77% and could reach 80% after the Buhara water supply infrastructure is completed.

According to the Uganda Newsroom, Rwabuhinga also expressed his deep gratitude for the Church’s generous contribution, noting that they helped to accelerate the Buhara water supply project.

The ceremony began with a visit to the 80,000-liter reservoir located on Magunga Hill in Bwanika, then led to Rubona Primary School, where they were enthusiastically welcomed by children who performed traditional songs, dances and poems.

Plaque placed on newly constructed water tank in Magunga Hill, Bwanika Parish, Uganda, on Sept. 30, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Rubona Primary School has a very active WASH health club. Members of this club are known as the “WASH Angels.” They not only teach WASH principles at the school but also reach out to the community. They spread their message through music, dance and theater.

The school administration expressed its gratitude to the Church and the IRC for what it described as “a rescue from a very difficult situation.”

James Ategeka, chairman of Bunyangabu District, said: “In schools where water and sanitation facilities have been improved, enrollment has increased and academic performance has improved. Thank you very much for your excellent work and support for the people of Bunyangabu District.”