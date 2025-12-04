‘Saints in Unity’ devotional bridges faith and community in North Texas

Linda Williams, left, welcomes Bishop Michael Williams, True Love Sanctuary pastor and Christ Holy Sanctified Church bishop, at the "Saints in Unity" devotional in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 16, 2025.

Celebrating faith, culture and community, residents from across North Texas gathered Nov. 16 in a Fort Worth chapel for the latest of the “Saints in Unity” devotional series.

Titled “Children Are an Heritage of the Lord” (Psalm 127:3), the devotional celebrated faith, fellowship and the power of service in strengthening families and communities. It is part of the ongoing “Saints in Unity” devotionals and events — an effort by Latter-day Saints across North Texas to build understanding, celebrate shared values and strengthen local communities through service and faith.

OneVoice Community Choir sings “This Little Light of Mine” at the "Saints in Unity" devotional in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 16, 2025. | Julianne Winzenz

The series seeks to foster friendship, connection and shared service among people of all faiths, with a particular focus on outreach to and fellowship with members of African heritage. Previous events have included devotionals, participation in the 2024 Opal Lee Walk for Freedom and Juneteenth celebrations highlighting faith, culture and service in North Texas.

“We’ve loved building relationships with pastors and community leaders,” said President Brandon Ellison, president of the Dallas Fort Worth Stake. “It helps us look beyond our own walls and recognize the good others are doing. It’s opened my eyes to how we can connect and lift our neighbors.”

Hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the event honored two local organizations. Hope Farm and the Fort Worth Save Our Children Learning Center each received Exemplary Service Awards for their dedication to mentoring, education and character development among Fort Worth youth.

Vernon and Linda James accept their service award and speak about the 40 years of the Fort Worth Save Our Children Learning Center at the "Saints in Unity" devotional in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 16, 2025. | Julianne Winzenz

Hope Farm is a leadership program that guides at-risk boys to become Christ-centered men of integrity.

“Our hope is to change the trajectory of our community, and that takes all of us,” said Sacher Dawson, executive director of Hope Farm Inc. “We can’t do it alone. We’re grateful for churches and nonprofits walking with us to reach that goal.”

Dawson received a service award recognizing Hope Farm’s impact on fatherless boys and their single mothers. Vernon and Linda James, founders of the Fort Worth Save Our Children Learning Center and longtime faith leaders, were also honored for their decades of service to local children.

Sacher Dawson, Hope Farm executive director, accepts his service award for the work Hope Farm does for fatherless boys and their single mothers in the community at the "Saints in Unity" devotional in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 16, 2025. | Julianne Winzenz

The center, which offers a safe and supportive environment for youth, is celebrating 40 years of community service this year.

“We do this for the children — to see their potential and watch them blossom. It reminds us that the work matters,” said Vernon James.

Sabra Stewart-Johnson presents Vernon and Linda James with a service award for all their work with Fort Worth Save Our Children Learning Center at the Saints in Unity devotional in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 16, 2025. | Julianne Winzenz

The devotional also featured several musical performances. Children from Save Our Children sang songs they use to memorize scriptures, planets, continents, oceans and more. The OneVoice Community Outreach Choir, joined by church vocalist Bekah Sumsion, performed spirited renditions of “This Little Light of Mine” and “Oh Happy Day.”

“Being part of ‘Saints in Unity’ has been an incredible blessing for our choir,” said Trish Hodge of OneVoice. “OneVoice is about building bridges and reminding people of God that we are one. This event embodies that spirit — people coming together despite differences. It’s a beautiful opportunity to unite as one in God.”

Children from the Fort Worth Save our Children Learning Center sing songs they learned at the Learning Center that help them memorize scriptures, planets, continents and oceans at the Saints in Unity devotional in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 16, 2025. | Julianne Winzenz

Following the meeting, guests toured a Black History and Family Heritage exhibit, along with displays highlighting the work of Hope Farm and Save Our Children. Attendees viewed African heritage artifacts and learned about their origins and significance.

With music, messages of faith and a shared commitment to service, the devotional marked another milestone in the “Saints in Unity” initiative as it continues to strengthen friendships and promote service across North Texas.

Sharisa Lewis, assistant director of media for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Dallas Fort Worth area, contributed to this report.