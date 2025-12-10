Children and youth with special needs and their friends take part in "A Light for All: Special Needs Nativity Play" at the Las Vegas Nevada Skye Canyon Stake Center on Dec. 4, 2025.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — On Dec. 4, community members gathered for “A Light for All: Special Needs Nativity Play,” a warm and inclusive Christmas performance celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

The event took place at the Las Vegas Nevada Skye Canyon Stake Center and welcomed families, friends and neighbors from across the community.

The evening featured a tender and sacred Nativity performed by individuals with special needs, creating a meaningful Christmas tribute.

This special event was the culmination of a year dedicated to monthly activities organized by the youth of the Church in the Las Vegas area for children and young people with special needs.

Jeffrey Allen Sorensen, a Skye Canyon stake high councilor, said the stake established and hosted a Disability Activity Program with two other nearby stakes Northwest Las Vegas this year after having learned about similar multistake programs in St. George, Utah, and Gilbert, Arizona.

“Every activity is a highlight for our youth, our special needs friends and their caregivers,” he said. “The Nativity served as a simple capstone activity to showcase our disabled friends and demonstrate the ultimate purpose of the activity program, which is to show that everyone belongs at the side of His manger and that His light was meant for all.”

Following the Dec. 4 performance, guests enjoyed Christmas cookies and time together.

Brandon Figgins, a member of the Las Vegas Nevada Lone Mountain Stake, who has special needs, shared, “I felt good.”

He started to cry at the end of the performance. His mom asked him to share why.

“I felt the Spirit,” he replied immediately.

His mom, Lori Figgins, said, “It meant a lot to him and to us. He’s been excited for weeks — they all have. And we appreciated all the people that supported him.”

Other parents also spoke about the event’s impact. Brian Jensen from the Lone Mountain stake, whose son Max Jensen participated, said, “It felt like heaven’s finest reunited like old friends tonight and came together to put on a great performance to worship our Savior.”

Becky Skouson of the Skye Canyon Stake, whose son Andrew Skouson participated, said the special needs youth nights all year long have been a blessing for the area.

“It’s wonderful to see these young people interact with and have some of the same opportunities as their peers,” she said. “The special needs Nativity was the first time my son has been able to perform and be celebrated, and he loved being a part of it.”

Vaughn Stewart of the Skye Canyon stake said Andrew Skouson was a “perfect little shepherd” who gave amazing “shouts of jubilation with hands stretched to the sky” with every song.

“He loves the music so much his spirit could not be constrained, and it completely warmed my soul,” Stewart said.

At the end of the night, President Marc R. McRae, the president of the Skye Canyon Stake, said that as he watched the Nativity performance, he thought of the angel proclaiming to the shepherds, “I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people” (see Luke 2:10).

“Tonight, our remarkable friends alongside the youth of our stake, brought all people that same joy with their light, their smiles and their love,” President McRae said. “Together, they taught us that everyone plays a cherished role in Heavenly Father’s plan and reminded us of the true spirit of Christmas.”

That reminder of what Christmas is all about also came to Brian Marx of the Skye Canyon Stake — especially during the last song, “Silent Night,” he said.

“What a wonderful night to watch the light of Christ shine through such pure angels. The spirit of Christ was so strong and warmed my soul. I am glad I could witness such a unique experience,” Marx said.

Others, like Laurel Unguren of the Skye Canyon Stake, spoke about the sacred feeling in the room and how each person must have felt what that first Christmas would have been like.

“They each knew how important their role was in welcoming our Savior into the world. Everyone, even up to the twinkling star, who did an adorable little curtsy in her yellow dress. I felt blessed to be there and feel their love for our Savior,” Unguren said.

Michelle Bulloch of the Skye Canyon Stake said, “Tonight we watched special needs youth and adults reenact the Nativity. In their pure, unfiltered joy and devotion, I saw the Christmas story more clearly than ever. Jesus came into the world in the simplest way. And tonight, the simplest, sweetest hearts told His story. My heart is full, and Christmas already feels closer.”

— Lindsay Nielson serves on the Church’s Las Vegas West Communications Council.

Max Jensen, center, takes a photo with family and friends after a special needs Nativity play in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 4, 2025. | Lindsay Nielson

Kyle Meservey and Jeffrey Sorensen speak together on the night of "A Light for All: Special Needs Nativity Play" at the Las Vegas Nevada Skye Canyon Stake Center on Dec. 4, 2025. | Lindsay Nielson

Jamison Thomson portrays Joseph during a special needs Nativity play in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 4, 2025. | Lindsay Nielson

Braxton McRae takes part in "A Light for All: Special Needs Nativity Play" at the Las Vegas Nevada Skye Canyon Stake Center on Dec. 4, 2025. | Lindsay Nielson

Andrew Skouson poses for a picture during a special needs Nativity play in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 4, 2025. | Lindsay Nielson