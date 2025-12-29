David and Jo Ann Seely: 5 types of Christ in the Old Testament

A cathedral in Chartres, France, features statues of Melchizedek, Abraham, Moses, Samuel and David, all Old Testament figures who are types of the Savior, Jesus Christ.

When our children were young, we had the opportunity to take them to Chartres Cathedral in France. Walking around to the north porch of the cathedral, we told them we were taking them to medieval Sunday School.

We explained that because many people at the time could not read, they used the church’s beautiful exterior sculptures and interior stained-glass windows to learn scripture stories.

We located our favorite statues and asked our children to identify them and their significance. After a few minutes, they recognized the statues as Melchizedek, Abraham, Moses, Samuel and David, all great Old Testament figures foreshadowing the coming of the Savior.

We discussed how each of these Old Testament prophets represented types of Christ, helping our children understand how the ancient Israelites learned about the Messiah’s attributes and character and could identify Jesus Christ during His earthly ministry.

As we study the Old Testament this year, we have the opportunity to review the marvelous types of Christ that are contained therein. The Book of Mormon prophet Nephi taught us concerning Christ, “All things which have been given of God from the beginning of the world, unto man, are the typifying of him” (2 Nephi 11:4).

When Adam and Eve left the Garden of Eden, they offered sacrifice as they were commanded and were taught, “This thing is a similitude of the sacrifice of the Only Begotten of the Father, which is full of grace and truth” (Moses 5:7).

There are many types and symbols of Christ throughout the Old Testament: They are found in the covenants and laws, prophecies and poetry, as well as in the lives of the prophets and people throughout. We will focus here on the stories of the five Old Testament figures depicted in these sculptures and consider how each of them typify Christ and what we can learn from them.

Melchizedek

The first sculpture on the left is Melchizedek, “the priest of the most high God” (Genesis 14:18), depicted holding a chalice for wine and bread and an incense censer, both representing priesthood functions.

The name Melchizedek in Hebrew means “king of righteousness,” and he is identified as the king of Salem (traditionally Jerusalem), where he obtained peace, so he was called “prince of peace,” a title of Christ (Isaiah 9:6).

Christ was likened to Melchizedek and even called a “priest for ever after the order of Melchisedec” (Hebrews 6:20; Psalm 110:4) and “a great high priest, that is passed into the heavens, Jesus the Son of God” (Hebrews 4:14), who made the perfect offering in behalf of the people “for this he did once, when he offered up himself” (Hebrews 7:26-28).

"Melchizedek Blesses Abram" is by Walter Rane. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Abraham

Next to Melchizedek, Abraham is portrayed with his son Isaac, gently touching Isaac’s extended neck, a knife in his hand, and standing upon a ram caught in the thicket, reflecting the story known as the sacrifice of Isaac.

"Abraham Taking Isaac to Be Sacrificed" is by Del Parson. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Throughout their lives, Abraham and Sarah are depicted as types of Christ because of their faith and obedience through many trials. Abraham and Sarah, like Jesus Christ, are the spiritual parents of their covenant posterity.

Abraham was commanded by the Lord to leave his homeland, and he responded, “Here am I,” the words of the Savior known from the premortal council, “Here am I, send me” (Abraham 3:27). This same phrase is echoed by three of the five figures: Abraham, Moses and Samuel.

Abraham is a type of God the Father who “loved the world” and was willing to offer his beloved son, “thine only son Isaac, whom thou lovest” (Genesis 22:2). Isaac is a type of Christ, the submissive and obedient son who offers his life to the will of his father. When Isaac asked, “Where is the lamb?” Abraham answered, “God will provide” (Genesis 22:7-8), and indeed He did by providing His Beloved Son, Jesus Christ, who would die for the sins of the world.

Moses

Moses is depicted holding the tablets of the law and points to the brazen serpent, foreshadowing Christ on the cross, for healing and eternal life.

The Lord said the future Messiah will be like Moses, “I will raise them up a Prophet from among their brethren, like unto thee,” instructing Israel to recognize the Messiah through Moses’ life (Deuteronomy 18:18; see also 1 Nephi 22:21; 3 Nephi 20:23).

Moses’ life parallels and prefigures Christ’s. Both were saved from a ruler’s decree to kill newborn Israelite males (see Exodus 1:15-22; 2:1-10; Matthew 2:13-23).

Moses spent 40 years in the wilderness preparing for his prophetic role, parallel to Jesus’ 40 days in the wilderness before His ministry.

"Prayer of Moses after the Israelites go through the Red Sea" is by Ivan Kramskoy. | Public Domain

Moses responded, “Here am I” at the burning bush (Exodus 3:4), and God declared, “I have a work for thee, Moses, my son; and thou art in the similitude of mine Only Begotten; and mine Only Begotten is and shall be the Savior” (Moses 1:6).

Moses and Jesus were both tempted by Satan in the wilderness (see Moses 1:12-22; Matthew 4:1-11).

Moses the shepherd prefigured Jesus declaring, “I am the Good Shepherd,” fulfilling the prophecy “I will deliver my flock. ... Will I save my flock” (Ezekiel 34:10-30).

Moses taught Israel the Passover ordinance, with the sacrifice of a firstborn unblemished lamb and unleavened bread as symbols of deliverance from Egypt (see Exodus 12), foreshadowing the Last Supper and deliverance from sin through the Atonement of Jesus Christ, the Lamb of God (see John 1:29).

Moses, like Jesus, performed miracles. Moses displayed power over the elements in the 10 plagues like Jesus calmed the storm, walked on water and changed water to wine. Moses delivered the law from Mount Sinai; Jesus declared the new covenant in the Sermon on the Mount. Moses announced manna as bread from heaven (see Exodus 16), foreshadowing Jesus feeding the 5,000 and the Bread of Life sermon (see John 6).

Moses acted as an intercessor, pleading for the Israelites during their sin and murmuring in the wilderness (see Exodus 32:11-14; 33:12-17; Numbers 14:11-20), even offering his life in their behalf after the golden calf incident: “Yet now, if thou wilt forgive their sin —; and if not, blot me, I pray thee, out of thy book which thou hast written” (Exodus 32:30-32).

As a covenant mediator, Moses sprinkled the blood of the sacrifice on the people, saying, “Behold the blood of the covenant, which the Lord hath made with you concerning all these words” (Exodus 24:7-8). Jesus instituted the New Covenant at the Last Supper, saying, “For this is my blood of the new testament, which is shed for many for the remission of sins” (Matthew 26:26-28).

Samuel

Most believe the fourth figure is Samuel, holding a knife and a sacrificial lamb.

Hannah, Samuel’s mother, was blessed by the high priest Eli (see 1 Samuel 1:17), paralleling the angel Gabriel blessing Mary (see Luke 1:30).

At Samuel’s birth, Hannah’s prayer celebrating God’s goodness (see 1 Samuel 2:1-11) was echoed by Mary’s prayer rejoicing in her unborn son, the future Messiah (see Luke 1:46-56).

"Boy Samuel Called by the Lord (God Appears in a Night Vision to the Boy Prophet Samuel)" is by Harry Anderson. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Hannah and Mary presented their offspring with an offering at the temple (see 1 Samuel 1:24-28; Luke 2:22-28).

Samuel uttered the words “here am I” in response to the Lord’s call (1 Samuel 3:3-8).

Samuel established kingship in Israel (see 1 Samuel 10:24-27), while Jesus established true kingship (see Luke 1:32-33).

Throughout his life, Samuel served the Lord as a prophet, priest and anointer of kings. Jesus is also a Prophet, Priest and King.

David

David is depicted with a spear, reminiscent of his faith and courage as a warrior who delivered ancient Israel from their enemies and established peace in the land. He wears a crown, reminding us that as king he was an anointed one — a messiah.

"King David Enthroned" is by Jerry Harston. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Matthew 1 opens with the genealogy of Jesus, son of David, son of Abraham. David was the celebrated ancestor of Jesus Christ known for his faith, obedience and courage. He was a shepherd who risked his life for his sheep (1 Samuel 17:34-37).

The Lord gave David victory over Goliath, a type of Christ’s victory over death.

In spite of his shortcomings, David was a mighty king, wise and pious, and a psalmist who foresaw the coming of Jesus (Psalms 22; 110).

Conclusion

St. Augustine (A.D. 354-430) taught, “The New Testament is in the Old concealed; the Old Testament is in the New revealed.”

On the Road to Emmaus, Jesus taught the two disciples, who did not recognize Him, from the Old Testament: “And beginning at Moses and all the prophets, he expounded unto them in all the scriptures the things concerning himself” (Luke 24:27).

In this scene from the Bible Videos, actors portray Jesus Christ communing with two disciples after having met them on the road to Emmaus. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Later, as the disciples sat at the table with the resurrected Jesus, He broke the bread and blessed it with them and then vanished from their sight. “And their eyes were opened,” and they knew it was indeed Jesus who was the promised Messiah and Savior of the world. They marveled, “Did not our heart burn within us” as the Savior rehearsed the scriptures and taught them concerning all the types and prophecies about Him (Luke 24:31-32).

We are promised this same blessing as we read the Old Testament with open hearts and minds and with a desire to know the truth. The Spirit will bear witness to our souls that the promised Messiah foretold by the prophets of old, typified through symbols and stories and prefigured by many of the Lord’s servants, is indeed our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

— David Seely is a professor of ancient scripture, and Jo Ann Seely is adjunct faculty in ancient scripture at Brigham Young University.