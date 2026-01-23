Applications open for Bells at Temple Square, violinists for Orchestra at Temple Square

The Bells at Temple Square performs at the Christmas Concert in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Dec. 19, 2024.

The Bells at Temple Square ensemble is looking for bell ringers, and the Orchestra at Temple Square is looking for violinists. Applications for the orchestra are open through midnight Tuesday, Jan. 27. For the Bells at Temple Square, applications are open through Saturday, Jan. 31.

The audition for each is a four-step process: the application, a bishop’s recommendation, live audition and an interview and potential call, according to the audition information. The Bells at Temple Square and the Orchestra at Temple Square are part of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square organization of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Musicians for both groups are set apart as missionaries by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square presidency and agree that their volunteer service will be their primary callings.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs a concert as part of the Tabernacle Choir “Songs of Hope” world tour at Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Orchestra at Temple Square

Violinists interested in applying are asked to contact Kirt Saville at orchestra@tabchoir.org to receive application instructions, according to the audition information at the Tabernacle Choir’s website at thetabernaclechoir.org/orchestra-auditions.

Many in the orchestra are working professionals and teachers and all who serve in the orchestra are volunteers.

Applicants should:

Be members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and qualify for a temple recommend.

Be at least 25 years old.

Expect to serve for at least five years.

Currently live within 100 miles of Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City.

Commit to participate in at least 50% of orchestra events.

The application includes completing the online form, a current photo, one-page resume of musical performance experience and a video recording of a specific excerpt for their instrument. Applications are due by midnight Tuesday, Jan. 27.

The Orchestra at Temple Square was organized in 1999 at the invitation of then-Church President Gordon B. Hinckley.

Up to 85 orchestra members from a roster of more than 200 volunteers serve during the weekly “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast, Tabernacle Choir concerts and recordings, and special events. The orchestra also presents its own concerts in the Tabernacle at Temple Square.

Bells at Temple Square

For aspiring bell ringers, prior experience is not required, but it is suggested, according to the audition information on the Tabernacle Choir’s website at thetabernaclechoir.org/bells-auditions.

The application and instructions are available on the Bells Audition page.

Applicants should:

Be members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and hold a current temple recommend.

Be between 20 and 50 years of age.

Commit to serve a minimum of five years.

Attend 90% of Bells events.

Reside within 100 miles of Temple Square at the time of application and during Bells membership.

Be in good physical and emotional health.

Attend weekly rehearsals on Wednesdays from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Bells at Temple Square members are expected to participate in the ensemble’s performances, including two annual concerts, in June and November; Utah Spring Ring, in March; scheduled “Music & the Spoken Word” performances, about six a year; and Tabernacle Choir Christmas concerts in December. Additional performances and touring should be expected, according to the audition information.

Applications are open through Jan. 31.

The Bells at Temple Square was created in March 2005. For recent concerts, the 32-member handbell choir played on two sets of English handbells and handchimes — one with seven octaves and one with 6½ octaves. The Bells are now led by conductor Geoff Sanderson and assistant conductor Mat Ulmer.