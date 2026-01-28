How disability specialists can bless wards, stakes and families

A young man who is blind shakes hands with another young man at church.

Jared Stewart, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with autism, said the Church’s decision to create ward and stake disability specialists is “the most important step it has ever taken to try to address the needs of members with physical, mental or neurological differences.”

Although the calling was added to the Church’s General Handbook in 2010, only 4% of wards and 14% of stakes currently have a designated specialist, according to Katie Edna Steed, the Church’s disability specialist manager. Steed added that the United States census found that approximately 1 in 5 people in the U.S. live with a disability, and the World Health Organization reports a similar number worldwide.

“Disability is a part of the human experience, and it’s not something we have to hide,” Steed said on a Church News podcast episode. “It’s not something that is taboo. It’s just a matter of the human, mortal experience, and we can embrace and support.”

Calling and utilizing a disability specialist is one way wards and stakes can embrace and support members with disabilities and their families, as well as benefit from those members’ unique strengths. According to the General Handbook, a disability specialist “helps members with disabilities and their caregivers participate in Church meetings and activities and feel included.”

Minister and counsel

Steed explained that the disability specialist calling begins with ministering: getting to know families and individuals. Disability specialists can ask members with disabilities and their caregivers what they want the ward to know about them and their needs and take a real interest in their lives.

“Even if we just simply can validate, ‘This is a lot that your family juggles and we see you and we love you.’ Even if it just starts there, I think it’s something that can mean a lot to these families,” Steed said.

Sister Kim Ward — a service missionary who serves as a ward disability specialist and works with Steed in the Church’s Disability Services department — said she would have loved having someone in this calling when her son with a disability was younger.

“When you’re a parent with a child with a disability — or a member — it can be very isolating,” Sister Ward said, recalling times she had to leave church early because her son was having a difficult day. She said she wishes she could have had the support she now provides to other families.

Sister Anna Rast, a stake disability specialist and Sister Ward’s missionary companion, explained, “What helps people with disabilities is awareness and just being familiar with them, just getting to know them, just being their friend.”

Stewart said members can seek to find a balance between assuming all Church members are the same and seeing individuals only as their disabilities.

“Finding that balance isn’t easy, but if people ask families and individuals what would be helpful in their unique case, solutions aren’t as complicated as they often seem.”

Steed recalled how the disability specialist in her ward asked her how they could make the ward Christmas activity more inviting for Steed’s son with a disability. Steed told the disability specialist that her son would love it if someone would take just a few minutes to talk with him about Star Wars.

Steed said the disability specialist not only did that, but also invited several members of the ward to talk with her son about Star Wars.

“It was huge,” Steed said. “That meant a lot to our family, and it’s certainly meant a lot to my son.”

Advocate

Once disability specialists have gotten to know members with disabilities and their caregivers, Steed said they should elevate those voices, which can be done by counseling with ward or stake leaders and bringing members’ needs to their attention.

Steed explained that individuals with disabilities and their families may already feel overwhelmed and exhausted, and meeting with Church leaders to discuss their needs can be just another thing on their plate. A disability specialist can help lift that burden for them.

“This is a great way to try to be like Christ — to help others be aware of one another’s needs and do it in a way that can help relieve burdens and comfort people and make them feel seen,” Steed said.

Both Sister Ward and Sister Rast have given trainings to ward and stake councils about ways to support members with disabilities.

Sister Ward said there are many ways for ward and stake members to minister to individuals with disabilities and their families and described disability specialists as the “glue” or “go-between” that helps members be aware of possible accommodations.

Sister Rast and Sister Ward listed a myriad of ways they and other disability specialists have assisted members with disabilities, such as arranging accommodations for For the Strength of Youth conferences, setting up livestream links for sacrament meetings and second-hour classes, identifying ways to make meetinghouses more accessible and setting up sensory-friendly rooms at church.

In Sister Ward’s congregation, she recently met a boy with disabilities who will advance from Primary to Young Men this year. After getting to know him and his family, Sister Ward suggested to the boy’s parents that they all meet with the bishopric member over the deacons quorum to counsel about ways to welcome the boy into young men.

During the meeting, they discussed calling an extra deacons quorum adviser to be specifically assigned to help this young man during class as well as activities that could help him feel included in the quorum.

Sister Rast and Sister Ward also moderate a Facebook page for disability specialists and others interested in discussing issues or helpful tips pertaining to the calling.

The body of Christ

Sister Rast explained that part of the disability specialist calling is looking out for the spiritual development of members with disabilities, which includes helping them serve in appropriate callings.

“We not only believe you should serve and lead those with disabilities and other difficulties — no matter what they may be — but they should serve us and they should lead us.”

Steed said Church members should be humble enough to recognize “the strength that comes through the differences that we bring to the table.”

“I can have the humility to recognize that because you’re different than me, I can probably gain a lot from understanding things through your perspective of life and your lens of life,” she said.

Steed referenced 1 Corinthians 12, which talks about every part of the body of Christ — or every member of His Church — having a purpose.

“The body of Christ needs everyone, and not everyone is like you, and not everyone is like your child, and that’s OK. We actually all need each other to become like our Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Stewart echoed this sentiment.

“This desire for us to be united doesn’t mean that we all have to be uniform,” he said. “Followers of Christ do not all look or sound the same. God has created us with a near-infinite variety, and it is our job as members to love our neighbors as ourselves and to show mercy, long-suffering, patience and charity to each other.”

Resources

Those interested in learning more about stake and ward disability specialists can find information in section 38.8.27.9 of the Church’s General Handbook and in the disability specialist section under “Additional Callings” in the Gospel Library. They can also check resources found on the disabilities tab in the Gospel Library.

Steed specifically mentioned a 10-video series produced by Brigham Young University that highlights strategies for teaching children with disabilities.

“But the spoiler is good teaching is good teaching, so they’re good for everybody,” Steed said.