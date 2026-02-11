Church donations arrive at food banks across the United States

A fork lift is used to help unload a truck full of food donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for several missions in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026.

As the United States of America celebrates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has donated truckloads of food to food banks in need across the country.

The Church is sending 250 truckloads of food donations to food banks around the country to celebrate the 250th anniversary. Food banks in every state will receive donations. The donations started in November 2025 and will continue throughout 2026.

In January and the beginning of February, food banks in California, Idaho, Arkansas, Arizona, Texas, Tennessee and Alabama have already benefited.

The following demonstrates a small portion of those donations to various food banks and charitable organizations.

California

In Los Angeles, California, the Midnight Mission, Los Angeles Mission and the Dream Center Mission accepted the 40,000 pounds of food on Thursday, Jan. 29.

The donation included peanut butter, rice, oats, beans, spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, flour and other items. This food will be used to make nutritious meals for those experiencing homelessness in the area.

Workers organize food donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. A semitruck full of food was delivered to several missions as part of a larger donation to 250 food banks across the country in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

According to a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the number of people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles is estimated to be more than 72,000. The missions that received donations serve 50,000 meals per week.

“It is a huge deal to get this amount of food,” said Donny Irman of the Dream Center. “This delivery will keep us running for three to four months. But it’s not just the amount of food; it’s the quality of the nonperishable items that is unsurpassed. Typically, we get expired or nearly expired food, but [The] Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints delivers the best of the best, which means the quality of our meals is better, and it lasts longer. It’s a gold mine for us and those we serve.”

David Brown of Midnight Mission said 1 million people needing a hot meal and a place to enjoy it walk through their doors every year.

“A delivery like this changes what we can do for the preparation and planning of the meals and the quality of the food. We can plan in advance, making the quality of the meals better, giving our patrons the opportunity to eat a hot meal, sit down and feel a sense of home and care. It will have a direct impact right now.”

Volunteers unload boxes of food donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Yorba Linda, California, on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. A semitruck full of food was delivered as part of a larger donation to 250 food banks across the country in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States. | Courtesy of Karen Kimball

In Yorba Linda, California, a truckload of food arrived at the Yorba Linda Islamic Center on Thursday, Feb. 5. The location served as a drop-off point for the food to almost a dozen local food banks and charities, including Friendship Baptist Church, Recovery Road, Sabi USA, Food for Families, Living Hope Community Church, Charity on Wheels and Uplift.

Aslam Dada, Yorba Linda Islamic Center outreach coordinator, said it was wonderful to receive the donation.

“And in this time when people are in such dire need of food, it’s such a wonderful opportunity to work with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, our partners in serving others with food.”

Volunteers unload boxes of food donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Yorba Linda, California, on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. A semitruck full of food was delivered to several food banks as part of a larger donation to 250 food banks across the country in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States. | Courtesy of Karen Kimball

Mark Prebe, assistant communication director of the Yorba Linda California Stake, said the donation is anything but “simple” for those who will receive the food.

“As someone who works with low-income housing, what people don’t realize is that all this food that we have the opportunity to help with is really going to mean something in people’s lives,” Prebe said. “What we might think is nothing really means something to them — to have a roof over their head and food means so much in their lives.”

Alabama

The Heart of Alabama Food Bank in Montgomery, Alabama, received 40,000 pounds of food on Thursday, Jan. 29. CEO Michael Coleman told WSFA 12 News that the donation was a “really incredible gift.”

“And it really comes at a great time,” Coleman said. “To have a full truckload of food donated with shelf-stable items is huge for us.”

JustServe volunteers also helped unpack the food from the truck when it arrived and packed the food into boxes to help feed families in need across the state.

“Thank you for your generosity, your time and your commitment to serving others,” a post on the food bank’s social media reads.

Texas

A semi full of food arrived at the High Plains Food Bank in Amarillo, Texas, on Thursday, Feb. 5.

Hannah Lusk, a JustServe specialist from the Amarillo Texas Stake, was among the group of volunteers who helped unpack the donation.

JustServe and High Plains Food Bank volunteers pose for a photo with food donations from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Amarillo, Texas, on Thursday, Feb. 5. A semitruck full of food was delivered to the food bank as part of a larger donation to 250 food banks across the country in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States. | Courtesy of Hannah Lusk

“Seeing all of the people that were there to support such an amazing cause was humbling,” Lusk said. “A community brought together through love and service is an inspiration to all. I’m grateful and honored to be part of JustServe.”

Arkansas

A truckload of food arrived at the Arkansas Food Bank in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Wednesday, Feb. 4, and 60 JustServe volunteers were there to help unload the donation.

Arkansas Food Bank CEO Brian Burton told KATV News that the donation will go out immediately to families in need.

“This food will go out across 33 counties across our service area immediately; we have one out of five people in our state who are food insecure,” Burton said.