José Hernández talks in a vineyard about his upbringing and becoming an astronaut during his virtual RootsTech keynote address, which became available on FamilySearch.org on Feb. 13, 2026.

José Hernández was rejected by NASA’s astronaut training program 11 times before being accepted in May 2004. After completing rigorous training and waiting another five years, Hernández joined the STS-128 Discovery mission and fulfilled his childhood dream of traveling to space.

During his RootsTech 2026 keynote address, delivered virtually, Hernández attributed his resilience to his family — his wife, parents and three siblings.

“All the sacrifices that we went through as a family and my culture and my upbringing helped me,” he said. “I think they gave me the tenacity.”

José Hernández talks about his upbringing and becoming an astronaut during his virtual RootsTech keynote address, which became available online Feb. 13, 2026. | Screenshot from FamilySearch.org

Hernández — who didn’t learn English until he was 12 years old — spent most of his childhood migrating between Mexico and the United States. For nine months out of the year, the family worked in California fields to earn money.

“This is what helped me develop my work ethic. It’s good, old, farm-working chores that I had to do as a kid,” said Hernandez.

During his address, Hernández recalled when he started to realize the importance of family.

B-roll from José Hernández's virtual RootsTech keynote address shows a portrait of him and the rest of the STS-128 crew. The virtual address became available on FamilySearch.org on Feb. 13, 2026. | Screenshot from FamilySearch.org

In high school, he was involved with student council, and the group needed a truck and flatbed to build a float for an upcoming parade. Hernández knew his father had equipment the students could use, but the high schooler was embarrassed to bring his friends to his house, which he said was in the worst part of town.

As the date of the parade neared, Hernández relented and volunteered his dad’s truck.

When Hernández’s friends came to his home, his mother brought out food, his dad turned on music, and his siblings helped build the float.

B-roll from José Hernández's virtual RootsTech keynote address shows him examining grapes in a vineyard. The virtual address became available on FamilySearch.org on Feb. 13, 2026. | Screenshot from FamilySearch.org

“It becomes a party, a festive atmosphere,” Hernández recalled.

Hernández said one of his buddies who drove a new car and lived on the nice side of town said he was jealous of Hernández. When Hernández responded with confusion, his friend pointed to the Hernández family and said, “I want that.”

“That’s when I realized that family is more important than material things,” Hernández said. “It’s OK to have humble beginnings. … I think what’s more important is the atmosphere and the setting of the family in a household.”

Hernández’s virtual keynote address is available to view online in 12 languages including Spanish, Portuguese and American Sign Language.