Living Faith

Gardiner brothers discover deeply rooted Irish heritage through FamilySearch

Matthew and Michael Gardiner, world renowned Irish dancers, take viewers on a journey through their family history during their virtual keynote address for RootsTech 2026

Michael and Matthew Gardiner do an Irish dance during their RootsTech virtual keynote address in February 2026.
Michael and Matthew Gardiner do an Irish dance during their RootsTech 2026 virtual keynote address in February 2026. Screenshot from FamilySearch.org
Sariah Francis
By Sariah Francis

Born to Irish parents and raised in the United States, the Gardiner brothers grew up using Irish dance as a connection to their heritage. The brothers have won national titles and other awards.

“I think that’s something that has kept Matthew and I so close together was that all of our challenges that we got to go through whether it was in competition or in training to be lead dancers, we got to do it together and we were never competing against each other,” Michael Gardiner said during a virtual keynote address for RootsTech 2026.

Michael Gardiner speaks and Matthew Gardiner looks on during a RootsTech virtual keynote address in February 2026.
From left, Michael Gardiner and Matthew Gardiner give a RootsTech virtual keynote address in February 2026. | Screenshot from FamilySearch.org

Traveling back to Galway, Ireland, the brothers met up with their parents and learned how deeply rooted their heritage is in Irish culture.

“Living in America, I think you hold on to your roots more. We’re very proud of being Irish dancers,” Matthew Gardiner said.

Through the FamilySearch Family History Discover Experience, they traveled to Poulacapple, Ireland, where they learned more about their third-great-grandfather Edmond Gardiner. Standing in front of the home where he lived, Matthew Gardiner read, “Your family’s ties to these fields stretch back to at least the 1840s when Edmond Gardiner, your third-great-grandfather, worked this land during the great famine from 1845-1852.”

The next stop on the brothers’ family history tour was Callan, Ireland, to learn more about their great-grandfather, John “Jack” Gardiner. He moved to the town at the age of 24 and purchased Steppes Pub. The brothers visited the pub and saw old photographs of Jack Gardiner.

Matthew and Michael Gardiner with their parents reading about their third great-grandfather in front of the pub he owned during their RootsTech virtual keynote address in February 2026.
Matthew and Michael Gardiner with their parents reading about their third great-grandfather in front of the pub he owned during their RootsTech virtual keynote address in February 2026. | Screenshot from FamilySearch.org

The impact of Jack Gardiner was greater than they had previously known. A photo of their great-grandfather’s obituary illustrated his impact on the people of the town. The headline read “The King of Callan is dead.” Matthew and Michael’s father commented that Jack Gardiner was very good natured.

The obituary for John "Jack" Gardiner, the third great grandfather of Matthew and Michael Gardiner, virtual keynote speakers for RootsTech 2026, in February 2026. | Screenshot from FamilySearch.org

“He worked hard to preserve the Irish culture, sports, including Irish dance, and bring people in the community together,” Matthew Gardiner read from the Family History Discover Experience.

The brothers completed their discovery experience by visiting the grave site for Jack Gardiner and other family members.

