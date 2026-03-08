Two young women sit with their grandmother and look at family photographs.

Landon Reynolds, 16, began serving as a ward family history consultant when he was 11 years old.

“At first glance, it might not seem like fun, but it is fun,” he said. “It gives you a good feeling after you do it to know you are helping people on the other side of the veil.”

Landon joined other youth from the Orem and Alpine, Utah, areas on a Saturday, March 7, panel at RootsTech to discuss involving younger generations in family history. The youth all help at the Alpine Family History Center, at summer family history camps and in their wards.

Youth are the perfect age to begin family history because they are not scared of technology and learn quickly, said Bonnie Diamond from the Alpine Utah West Stake, who works at the Alpine Family History Center.

“I found with teaching the youth that they go home and teach their families,” she said.

From left, Beau Dixon, Jane Sutherland, Lily Adams, Quincy Adams, Landon Reynolds and Ivy Ward take part in a panel discussion about youth and family history at RootsTech in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 7, 2026. | Mary Richards, Church News

And their enthusiasm grows.

Lily Adams, 10, said, “You can find people that you know something about, and then you can learn more.”

Quincy Adams, 12, said that besides gathering Israel, which is the top priority, he enjoys finding ancestors’ stories and learning about what life was like. “It’s like a puzzle; finding one person unlocks others that have never been found.”

Landon’s advice is for people to jump right into apps like the FamilySearch Family Tree app (available on iOS and Android), the FamilySearch Together app (available on iOS and Android) and the FamilySearch Memories app (available on iOS and Android).

“Once you do it, the Spirit takes over, and then you let the Spirit guide you,” he said.

Quincy agreed. “Try it out, tinker with the app, and see, where does this button take me, or try to complete a tree.”

Seeing memories in the Family Tree app is a favorite feature for Beau Dixon, 16. “I feel like without these apps, those memories might have been lost. When people go in and put those in there, future generations can go and see it.”

Jane Sutherland, 17, said that starting simple is key. “There are so many different levels when it comes to family history. Just because there is something incredibly complicated you could be doing doesn’t mean you need to be doing that. If you get in and you are over your head, stop. There’s no need to get too worried about it because you are the one who chooses the level you work at.”

Baby steps, said Beau. “Start and take it slow. Then once you understand it, you can do the harder things.”

In order to help more youth become involved, Jane said other youth, as well as parents and leaders, can keep bringing it up. As the youth become more used to doing family history, they will realize they are learning more about actual people.

Being a youth consultant has given her something productive and good to do with her time. “I’m helping others find their family. I enjoy helping people find people they have been looking for.”

Youth taking family names to the temple

Rachel Trotter, from Ogden, Utah, also presented on Saturday about teaching youth in a ward how to get involved with family history — and then to go to the temple with purpose.

When she was the Young Women president of her ward, she worked with the bishop and the youth on setting goals for temple attendance and bringing family names with them.

While leaders may think youth always need a “fun” activity that always includes a treat, Trotter said youth don’t need everything to be fun. “They crave deep and spiritual.”

A slide shown by Rachel Trotter in a RootsTech class in the Salt Palace Convention Center on Saturday, March 7, 2026, shows ways parents, youth leaders and youth can be involved in temple and family history. | Mary Richards, Church News

Regular temple visits help youth develop lasting habits of worship and service, fostering spiritual growth and connection, she said. Bringing family names with them connects the temple to families.

The ward leaders listened to the youth and encouraged ownership. Youth inviting other youth was key.

The ward also built early engagement with family history by introducing children to ancestors in Primary. Then, they helped set the youth up with FamilySearch accounts and taught them how to use Ordinances Ready and other features.

Using family history centers, hosting family history fairs and bringing in local experts to teach youth built confidence and knowledge. The ward also integrated family history into what it was already doing.

“Including ancestors in lessons helps youth connect family history to their spiritual lives,” Trotter said.

Above all, these efforts start and end with the Savior, she said.

“What we are doing is putting them on the covenant path. Really, what we want is for them to make those covenants — all of them that they can do,” Trotter said. “When we take our youth to the temple with a purpose, they are ready for those next steps when they get older.”

A family sits on temple grounds. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints