The Chorale at Temple Square and the Orchestra at Temple Square perform a spring concert in the Salt Lake Tabernacle in April 2016.

Tickets are available for the Chorale at Temple Square’s spring concert with the Orchestra at Temple Square on Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25, at 7:30 p.m. in the Salt Lake Tabernacle in downtown Salt Lake City.

Tickets are free, require, and available at mpv.tickets.com. Admission is for those 8 and older. A standby line will be available outside the Tabernacle an hour prior to the start of the concert, according to information on the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s website.

The concert is under the direction of Ryan Murphy, the Tabernacle Choir’s associate music director of the choir.

The chorale is the official training ensemble for The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. Participation in the chorale and Choir School since January are the fourth and final phase in the choir’s annual audition and admission process. During the 16 weeks of training, singers receive training in vocal technique, sight-reading and music theory, culminating in the spring concert.

Also in the chorale are singers who are completing their first full year in the Tabernacle Choir and other volunteers from the choir.

In the chorale, the singers learn choral masterworks, which include pieces with multiple movements. The 2025 chorale concert featured the oratorio “The Redeemer: A Service of Sacred Music,” by the late Robert Cundick. In 2024, the chorale performed Edward Elgar’s “Variations on an Original Theme” and Mack Wilberg’s “Requiem.”