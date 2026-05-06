Youth of the San Antonio Texas Hill Country Stake perform in a patriotic presentation commemorating 250 years of America at "Fiesta 2026" in San Antonio, Texas, on April 11, 2026.

Across five acres of land, the San Antonio Texas Hill Country Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosted a large-scale community event to bring families together and create meaningful opportunities for its members to invite friends of other faiths.

“Fiesta 2026” is a celebration inspired by the long-standing San Antonio Fiesta tradition. This tradition began in 1892 to honor the heroes of Texas independence. Several years ago, stake leaders established their own celebration that became an annual tradition for both Latter-day Saints and friends.

Members were given invitations in advance to invite friends and neighbors to celebrate together.

On April 11 on the grounds of the stake center, around 2,500 participants gathered to participate in carnival-style booths and various activities that focused on the event’s central purpose of outreach and fellowship.

Attendees at "Fiesta 2026" pet animals at the petting zoo booth in San Antonio, Texas, on April 11, 2026. The event featured many different booths and activities throughout the day. | Porfirio Hernandez

“From the mouthwatering barbecue pork to the heroic effort of making 1,000 quesadillas, to the wildly creative games from each unit and, of course, the spectacular, show-stopping performance from our amazing youth, every part of the day was filled with energy, love and laughter,” said Cindy Beattie, stake Relief Society president, in a news release.

A live DJ performed throughout the event and led an all-ages family dance in the evening.

Many guests said the highlight of the celebration was the “Star-Spangled Show,” a high-energy musical production performed by 50 youth from the stake. The youth sang, danced and acted in a patriotic program that commemorated 250 years of America.

Youth of the San Antonio Texas Hill Country Stake perform in a patriotic presentation commemorating 250 years of America at "Fiesta 2026" in San Antonio, Texas, on April 11, 2026. | Porfirio Hernandez

Along with the patriotic performance, the youth’s performance concluded with a Christ-centered musical number accompanied by video depictions of the Savior’s life and teachings.

Full-time missionaries were also in attendance and assisted in parking, serving food and welcoming guests.

Many attendees expressed gratitude for a positive, family-centered environment.

“There’s something special that happens when we come together like this — hearts are lifted, friendships are strengthened, and the Spirit is felt,” said Beattie.

Missionaries pose in front of the hot dog stand at "Fiesta 2026" in San Antonio, Texas, on April 11, 2026. Missionaries assisted in parking, serving food and welcoming guests to the event. | Porfirio Hernandez

Missionaries pose outside of the "Fiesta 2026" in San Antonio, Texas, on April 11, 2026. Missionaries assisted in parking, serving food and welcoming guests to the event. | Porfirio Hernandez

Attendees walk around to the different booths and activities at the "Fiesta 2026" event in San Antonio, Texas, on April 11, 2026. | Porfirio Hernandez