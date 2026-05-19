Elder W. Mark Bassett given ‘fitting tribute’ by Church leaders, family at funeral

Elder W. Mark Bassett’s casket is carried by pallbearers at his funeral in North Salt Lake, Utah, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Family, friends and fellow leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints met to remember Elder W. Mark Bassett at his funeral on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at his stake center in North Salt Lake, Utah.

Elder Bassett died at age 59 on Monday, May 11, 2026, after suffering a traumatic brain injury. He had been serving as a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Missionary Department.

Sister Angela Bassett hugs two of her grandchildren, Bennett and Mason Bowden, after her husband Elder W. Mark Bassett’s funeral in North Salt Lake, Utah, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

The funeral was presided by President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency. The service was conducted by Bishop Bryan E. Stevenson of the Hidden Lake Ward of the North Salt Lake Utah Stake.

The chapel, cultural hall, hallways and rooms of the meetinghouse were filled with those who loved Elder Bassett and wanted to celebrate his life.

President Christofferson recalled the words of Church President Dallin H. Oaks from the April 2026 general conference.

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, and his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, attend the funeral for Elder W. Mark Bassett in North Salt Lake, Utah, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

“I wonder if we fully appreciate the enormous significance of this belief in a literal, universal resurrection. The conviction that death is not the conclusion of our identity changes the whole perspective of our mortal life. It affects how we look on the physical challenges of mortality. It gives us the strength and perspective to endure the mortal challenges faced by each of us and by those we love. It signifies that mortal deficiencies are only temporary. It also gives us the courage to face our own death or that of loved ones — even deaths we might call premature,” President Oaks said at that time.

President Christofferson shared his testimony of the Savior’s sacrifice on behalf of all mankind to overcome death and sin.

“By His Atonement and Resurrection, Jesus Christ has indeed overcome all aspects of the fall. Physical death will be temporary. And even spiritual death will have an end,” President Christofferson said.

“This has been a fitting tribute,” President Christofferson said, before expressing also his condolences to Elder Bassett’s father, William Lynn Bassett. Elder Bassett’s mother died a few months ago, and President Christofferson invited a special blessing on his widower father.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, attend the funeral for Elder W. Mark Bassett in North Salt Lake, Utah, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a letter from the First Presidency addressed to Elder Bassett’s wife, Sister Angela Bassett, and their family. In that letter, they called Elder Bassett “our dear friend.”

“We rejoice with you at his life of devoted service. Elder Bassett’s life was a model of hard work and strength. He demonstrated love for the Lord throughout his life. … Although there is no substitute for the love of a devoted companion, we pray that your knowledge of the gospel will bring you peace and that you will receive the comforting influence of the Holy Spirit at this tender time of parting,” the letter said, in part.

Elder Cook served with Elder Bassett in the Church’s Missionary Department for five years.

“No one that I know of has been more exceptional in conveying across the world the doctrine of Christ and in trying to bring souls unto Christ,” Elder Cook said.

Family memories and testimonies

David Bassett, Elder Bassett’s brother, also spoke, saying Elder Bassett was “always the energy in the room.”

He recalled receiving a letter from Elder Bassett while serving a mission. The two brothers did not see each other for nearly four years as their missions overlapped by only a few weeks. David Bassett said the letter from his brother was life-changing and helped him through a hard time.

Photos and personal items on display for the funeral of Elder W. Mark Bassett, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Missionary Department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in North Salt Lake, Utah, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

“Mark spent his life teaching others about our Savior, Jesus Christ, and His plan of happiness,” David Bassett said.

Elder Bassett’s son, Taylor Bassett, read various scriptures from the Book of Mormon and expressed gratitude for his parents’ decision to be sealed in the temple.

“I know that through the Atonement of Jesus Christ, I will be able to see my dad again. And that’s because of the covenant that he made with my mom and with Jesus Christ in the temple,” he said.

Sister Angela Bassett hugs her grandchildren, Bennett and Mason Bowden, after her husband Elder W. Mark Bassett’s funeral in North Salt Lake on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Taylor Bassett continued by saying that because of his father’s faithfulness to the Lord, he also knows exactly what his dad is doing now that he has completed his mortal life.

“In the 138th section of the Doctrine of Covenants, it says, ‘I beheld that the faithful elders of this dispensation, when they depart from mortal life, continue their labors in the preaching of the gospel of repentance and redemption, through the sacrifice of the Only Begotten Son of God, among those who are in darkness and under the bondage of sin,’” he read.

Photos and personal items are on display for the funeral of Elder W. Mark Bassett, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Missionary Department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in North Salt Lake, Utah, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

“My dad still has not been released from the Missionary Department. I don’t think he will for a very long time. Can there be any doubt of what he’s doing and what he’s focused on? He’s doing missionary work. He’s helping people to be sealed with their families forever.”

Taylor Bassett also quoted multiple lines from “Preach My Gospel” as he bore his testimony of God’s plan for each individual. And he also admitted that his father’s death has been hard and perhaps unfair.

Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt and his wife, Sister Alexis Schmitt, greet Elder Steven R. Bangerter, left, and his wife, Sister Susan Bangerter, at the funeral of Elder W. Mark Bassett in North Salt Lake, Utah, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

“This is my testimony of Christ’s Atonement, that all can be made right because of that sacrifice that He made,” he said.

One of Elder Bassett’s daughters, Amanda Herzog, read his life sketch. In it, Elder Bassett was described as faithful and compassionate.

“Known for his unwavering faith, compassionate leadership and deep love for his family, he dedicated his life to lifting others and strengthening the Church throughout the world.”

Beckham and Bennett Bassett are pall bearers at Elder W. Mark Bassett’s funeral in North Salt Lake, Utah, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Comfort through music

Former missionaries who served in the Arizona Mesa Mission, where Elder and Sister Bassett had presided as mission leaders, sang musical numbers that taught gospel principles and invited the Spirit.

Rebecca Lopez Peñailillo sang a solo of “I Know that My Redeemer Lives.” She sang verses both in English and in Spanish. Many of the missionaries and those they taught in the Arizona Mesa Mission spoke Spanish. And Elder Bassett spoke Spanish after having served in the Guatemala Guatemala City Mission as a young man.

Photos and personal items are on display for the funeral of Elder W. Mark Bassett, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Missionary Department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in North Salt Lake, Utah, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

A larger group of missionaries joined each other on the stand to sing a medley of songs that included verses from “Where Can I Turn for Peace?” “Be Still My Soul” and “Our Savior’s Love.”

The congregation opened the service singing “Abide with Me!” And the funeral concluded with the congregation singing “Press Forward, Saints.”

Following the funeral’s conclusion, Elder Bassett was interred at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, Utah.

Church leader support

In addition to President Christofferson and Elder Cook, other Church leaders in attendance included Elder Neil L. Andersen, Elder Ronald A. Rasband, Elder Patrick Kearon and Elder Clark G. Gilbert, all of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Members of the Presidency of the Seventy, General Authority Seventies and Church general organizational presidency members also attended — many with their spouses. Some emeritus General Authority Seventies and past leaders also attended.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, attend the funeral for Elder W. Mark Bassett in North Salt Lake, Utah, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, attend the funeral for Elder W. Mark Bassett in North Salt Lake, Utah, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News