Kathleen Young, in blue, smiles with her dental students in the clinic at Vaiola Hospital in Nuku’alofa, Tonga, in March 2026.

Individuals across the Pacific Islands are seeing improvements in mobility and dental care through humanitarian initiatives supported by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In Samoa, the Church helped provide new facilities and equipment at Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital in Apia, Samoa, on April 21, 2026.

Government leaders, recipients of mobility and healthcare services and Church representatives gathered for a handover ceremony highlighting the impact these resources will have on individuals and families throughout the country.

Some recipients at the ceremony rely on mobility and prosthetic services for daily living, underscoring the importance of expanded access to care.

The initiative included a renovated mobility building, a new storage facility, upgraded laboratory and workshop spaces, a mobile prosthetics clinic and a 14-passenger dental van designed to expand outreach across Samoa.

Access to specialized healthcare services can be limited in parts of the country, making these improvements especially significant for individuals in remote communities.

From left: June Scanlan Lui, Director General and CEO of the Samoa Ministry of Health; Associate Minister of Health Motuopua’a Seve Henney Henry Papali’i; and Elder H. Jason Joseph and Elder Denny Fa’alogo; both Area Seventies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, pause for a photo at a handover event at Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital in Apia, Samoa, April 21, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The new dental van is expected to increase access to preventive and essential oral healthcare services, particularly for children and families in rural areas, by bringing equipment and supplies to the patients in remote areas. Improvements to the mobility facilities will also support the delivery of prosthetic and assistive services, helping individuals regain independence and improve their quality of life.

Elder Denny Fa’alogo, an Area Seventy, said improving access to care can have a profound impact on individuals and families.

“When someone regains the ability to walk or move independently, it affects every part of their life,” he said. “It restores confidence, dignity and the ability to participate more fully in family, work and community life.”

During the handover ceremony, Samoa’s Ministry of Health recognized the impact of local humanitarian efforts and the partnerships that made the project possible.

“These developments represent more than infrastructure; they are powerful symbols of compassion, partnership and enduring service,” said Associate Minister of Health Motuopua’a Seve Henney Henry Papali’i in a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

In addition to expanding healthcare resources, the Church has also collaborated with Tonga National University to establish an accredited three-year Bachelor of Oral Health program at the Vaiola Hospital in Nuku’alofa, Tonga.

Now in its second year, the program gives students the opportunity to earn a degree in oral health while preparing to independently provide dental care within their communities.

The 14 students of the inaugural class of the Bachelor of Oral Health program smile in the dental classroom at Vaiola Hospital in Nukuʻalofa, Tonga, in March 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The inaugural class includes 14 students. ‘Akata Finau is now in her second year of the program.

“I have learned that I am more capable than I thought,” said Finau on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. “I’ve become more confident and responsible, and I’ve also learned to work better with others. Not only that, but I realized that I really enjoy helping patients and learning more about dentistry.”

The program helps students grow in confidence so they can help others gain their confidence through oral health.

‘Ana Kata Fauonuku said she discovered her passion for dentistry after learning how healthy teeth can improve confidence and quality of life.

“I am now motivated to help improve dental services in my country, and I’m passionate about helping people gain their confidence through oral health,” said Fauonuku.

Many individuals in the South Pacific experience gingivitis and periodontitis, creating an increased need for trained dental professionals. Na’ati Fakatava said the program will strengthen the workforce by training dental hygienists to “tackle this disease and increase awareness to target audiences.”

“This is a blessing to the people,” she said. “This would be the first lot of dental hygienists specifically trained for this purpose.”

These projects in Samoa and Tonga reflect ongoing efforts to strengthen access to mobility and dental care throughout the Pacific Islands.