Applications open for harpists, violists for the Orchestra at Temple Square

Julie Keyes plays the harp as The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square rehearse for a “Songs of Hope” world tour concert at the National Stadium of Peru in Lima, Peru, on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.

The Orchestra at Temple Square leaders are looking for viola players and harpists. Applications are accepted through Friday, June 26, at midnight MDT, according to the announcement on the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s website.

Those interested in applying are asked to contact Kirt Saville at orchestra@tabchoir.org to receive application instructions, according to thetabernaclechoir.org/orchestra-auditions.

The audition includes a four-step process: the application, a bishop’s recommendation, live audition, and an interview and potential call. The application form online asks for a current photo, a one-page resume of current music performance experience and a video recording of a specific excerpt for the applicant’s instrument.

Many in the orchestra are working professionals and teachers, and all who serve in the orchestra are volunteers.

Applicants should:

Be members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and qualify for a temple recommend.

Be at least 25 years old.

Expect to serve for at least five years.

Currently live within 100 miles of Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City.

Commit to participate in at least 50% of orchestra events.

The weekly events include:

Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.: Rehearsal.

Sunday,: 7:45 a.m. - 10 a.m.: “Music & the Spoken Word. rehearsal and broadcast.

Additional services may include the following on an annual basis: Chorale at Temple Square concert, recording sessions and orchestra concert.

The Orchestra at Temple Square is part of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square organization of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Musicians are set apart as missionaries by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square presidency and agree that their musical volunteer service will be their primary callings.

The Orchestra at Temple Square was organized in 1999 at the invitation of then-Church President Gordon B. Hinckley.

Up to 85 orchestra members from a roster of more than 200 volunteers serve during the weekly “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast, Tabernacle Choir concerts and recordings and special events. The orchestra also presents its own concerts in the Tabernacle at Temple Square. Orchestra members have also been invited to perform during the multicountry, multiyear “Songs of Hope” tour.