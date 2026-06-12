How to attend, stream the Bells at Temple Square concert ‘Ring, Rejoice, Rise’ on June 12

A member of the Bells at Temple Square performs during “A Festive Journey” concert on Friday, June 13, 2025, in the Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City.

The Bells at Temple Square will present the “Ring, Rejoice, Rise” concert on Friday, June 12, at 7:30 p.m. MDT in the Tabernacle at Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City. It will be streamed online.

The concert is under the direction of conductor Geoff Anderson and associate conductor Mat Ulmer and will feature the 32-member handbell choir performing a variety of music, including patriotic, jazz and religious music, along with songs inspired by space exploration, reported the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s announcement.

Related Story Meet conductor Geoff Anderson and assistant conductor Mat Ulmer

How to stream

“Ring, Rejoice, Rise” will be livestreamed on The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s YouTube channel.

How to attend in-person

Tickets to see the event in-person are free but required. Tickets are available via mpv.tickets.com. For past concerts, tickets have sold out quickly for the Bells at Temple Square concerts.

A standby line will be available the night of the performance. The live event is for those 8 years old and older.

See “Parking for Visitors to Temple Square” or TempleSquare.org for information on parking and general event information. Tabernacle access on Temple Square is through the north, south and west gates.

Members of the Bells at Temple Square perform during “Ringing in the Season of Light” holiday concert in the Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Nov. 21, 2025. | Randy Collier, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

About the concert

The program for “Ring, Rejoice, Rise” is scheduled to include arrangements of the hymn “God of Our Fathers,” “Semper Fideli” by John Philip Sousa to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States, Fred Gramann’s “Everlasting Light” and Jason Krug’s “Escape Velocity” and “Pale Blue Dot,” reported the Tabernacle Choir’s announcement.

It also features the jazz standards “Take the ‘A’ Train” and “Fly Me to the Moon,” “São Paulo” by Elizabeth Peters and “Determination” by Alex Guebert.

The concert will also feature solos by Temple Square organists Linda Margetts and Joseph Peeples.

Members of the Bells at Temple Square perform during “Ringing in the Season of Light” holiday concert in the Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Nov. 21, 2025. | Randy Collier, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

About the Bells at Temple Square

The Bells at Temple Square was formed in 2005 as part of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square organization with 28 charter members. The group currently has 32 ringers, and the number has varied over the years between 30 and 35. The bell ringers are volunteer musicians, like the members of the Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra at Temple Square and Chorale at Temple Square.

The handbell choir’s performances include two yearly concerts, taking part often in the weekly “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcasts of the Tabernacle Choir and having a major role in the choir’s annual Christmas concerts. The bell ensemble rehearses weekly.

Watch the bellringers’ 2025 holiday concert “Ringing in the Season of Light.”