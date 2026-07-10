Refugees become pioneers in new branch in Kenya

Elder Johnny O. Baddoo, an Area Seventy in the Africa Central Area, addresses the members of Kakuma Branch in Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kenya on June 19, 2026.

Inside a refugee camp in Kenya, a new branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints started out small but is growing in numbers.

Kakuma refugee camp, located in Kalobeyei Village, in the northwest region of Kenya, consists of approximately 300,000 refugees from over twenty countries. Most people have come to the camp after fleeing conflict, strife or insecurity in their countries around Africa.

On June 19, Elder Johnny O. Baddoo, an Area Seventy in the Church’s Africa Central Area, traveled to Kakuma to minister to the “small but faithful group of members” in the Kakuma Branch, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom. He was accompanied by Kenya Nairobi West Mission President Onward Chivunga and the second counselor in the mission presidency, President Meshack Odunga. The branch was under the leadership of the Nairobi West mission; as of July 1, the Kakuma Branch is now in the new Kenya Kisumu Mission.

President Odunga was there on April 6, 2025, when the branch was organized in the camp. He told the Latter-day Saints that day how grateful he was for their faith.

Members of the Kakuma Branch meet in a refugee camp in Kakuma, Kenya, the day the branch was organized on April 6, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Please remember the journey travelled by the early pioneers of the Church,” President Odunga said, as reported by Africa Newsroom in June 2025. “If it wasn’t for their sacrifice and determination, we don’t know what would have happened. Sometimes suffering refines us, and we ask that you have great faith in the Lord as the author and finisher of everything, and good things will surely come. You are the pioneers in this place, and you have all [that] it takes to grow the Church here.”

Over the past year, through baptisms in the camp, the Kakuma Branch has grown from just six members to more than 100.

Before the branch was organized, the nearest organized unit of the Church was located 260 miles (419 km) away from the camp. After receiving donated materials, the members were able to receive internet access to communicate more easily with Church leaders and create a shed in which to meet.

During their recent visit, Church leaders offered encouragement and compassion and testified of hope in Jesus Christ.

Members of the Kakuma Branch meet in a shed within Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kenya on June 19, 2026 | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Baddoo reminded the branch members of the Lord’s constant presence and individual awareness of their lives.

“Whenever we meet as brothers and sisters, the Lord is in our presence,” he said. “God knows each one of us. He knows why we are here, He understands our challenges, and He invites us to live His commandments so we can [draw closer] to Him.”

President Chivunga encouraged members to show their love for the Savior through obedience and prayer, referencing John 14:15, which says, “If ye love me, keep my commandments.” He testified of God’s perfect love and said having a firm foundation in Christ brings strength in times of difficulty.