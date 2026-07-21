Teachers D'Ann Jones and Eric Lam, standing, smile for a picture with students and missionaries in the England Bristol Mission during an EnglishConnect class at the Bournemouth Ward building in the Southampton England Stake on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in England are giving their time and talents by regularly teaching English classes and thus increasing self-reliance among the populations they serve.

EnglishConnect classes are held weekly at Church meetinghouses. EnglishConnect is an English-language program provided by the Church in which participants expand opportunities through developing English skills in an environment of faith, fellowship and growth.

These classes are taught in person to refugees and asylum seekers from several different countries.

Eric Lam teaches English at the Bournemouth Ward building in the Southampton England Stake on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Elder Bruce Armstrong

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to teach students from all walks of life,” said Eric Lam, who teaches in-person English classes on Tuesdays at the Bournemouth Ward building in the Southampton England Stake, on the country’s southern coast.

Lam said each student faces unique personal challenges; some were forced to leave their countries to survive in a foreign environment, while others struggle with health issues.

“Yet, those who come to these classes strive for more than mere survival. They possess a genuine desire to build better lives and become more independent,” Lam told the Church News. “I have witnessed students who could not speak English during our first meeting gain remarkable fluency over time.”

Lam said that, at their peak, the EnglishConnect classes in Bournemouth have served more than 40 students on a single Tuesday night.

The teaching group consists of a diverse mix of missionaries, members and friends of the Church, Lam explained, ranging from young adults to experienced teachers. Approximately 15 volunteers assist with the Tuesday sessions.

The Stevenage Ward in the St. Albans England Stake, north of London, also has weekly EnglishConnect classes on Tuesdays.

This year, around 18 people attend most weeks, explained Melissa Regan, St. Albans stake communication director.

Students and teachers pause for a picture during a weekly EnglishConnect class at the Stevenage Ward building in the St. Albans England Stake in Dorset, England, in early 2026. | Roger Head

Roger and Moira Head, the ward interfaith specialists, organize the lessons with support not only from the ward but also from Herts Welcomes Refugees and the Community Policing Team, two local organizations in Hertfordshire. The group also works with the nearby St. Andrew and St. George Church, an Anglican parish, for refreshments.

“Thus you can see it is not only about teaching English, but building friendships, work opportunities, belonging in the community and interfaith relations,” Regan wrote to the Church News.

While it started small, the volunteers’ perseverance has helped this endeavor grow and create community connections.

“Sessions have allowed people not only to learn English communication skills but to learn about culture, traditions and practical help for asylum seekers,” Regan said.

Roger Head added, “What is really good is how our regular students are showing such improvement in speaking and understanding English.”

Lam said the EnglishConnect classes in Bournemouth originated from online sessions offered by a senior missionary couple during the COVID-19 pandemic. The stake presidency approved in-person classes, which launched in April 2021. The stake communication director, Jayne Kyprianou, and Rita El-Gazali from local charity Unity in Vision recruited volunteers. A senior missionary couple in the ward continues to manage the classes.

D'Ann Jones, center, teaches an EnglishConnect class at the Bournemouth Ward building in the Southampton England Stake on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Elder Bruce Armstrong

Meanwhile, Lam also tutors people from Ukraine during online English lessons on Saturday mornings.

This effort began in early 2023, when Kyprianou recognized that the Ukrainian community in Dorset wanted a weekly school for Ukrainian children to continue learning Ukrainian history, dance and language skills. The stake received permission to host a school for one year in the Poole chapel.

Kyprianou suggested that while the parents were waiting for their children, they could have English lessons. Consequently, Lam began teaching the Ukrainian parents English during their children’s school hours.

When the school organizers discontinued the program in early 2024, the parents asked Kyprianou if they could continue the English lessons. With the stake presidency’s approval, those lessons began online in May 2024 and continue to this day.

“One Ukrainian parent shared that she was particularly grateful for the online lessons because the material helped her succeed in her new job training,” Lam said.

He said he and the other teachers are thrilled when students secure employment and stop attending English classes because it is a clear indication that their language skills have improved. He has also seen his students become more capable parents with increased confidence to manage challenges at work and at home. Some students also stay in contact and remain friends.

“It is a true process of transformation; education empowers them to achieve their potential,” Lam said. “It is an honor to teach these students.”

Missionaries in the England Bristol Mission help EnglishConnect students practice English during a class at the Bournemouth Ward building in the Southampton England Stake, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Elder Bruce Armstrong

Students attend an EnglishConnect class at the Bournemouth Ward building in the Southampton England Stake on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Elder Bruce Armstrong