Church supporting those affected by Kumamoto earthquake in southern Japan

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church members and Second Harvest Japan work together to provide relief after the July 28, 2026, earthquake in Kumamoto, Japan.

After a powerful earthquake struck central Kumamoto Prefecture in southern Japan on July 28, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been working to ensure the safety of Church members and full-time missionaries and help people affected by the disaster.

The earthquake hit in the afternoon and measured 7.1 magnitude with an intensity of shindo 7 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale. Nearly 4,000 people are living in evacuation shelters, while more than 28,000 homes have been destroyed or damaged, reported the Church’s Asia Newsroom.

The Yatsushiro area experienced some of the most significant damage. There, Church leaders and members, including Kumamoto Japan Stake President Yuki Tashiro and Yatsushiro Branch President Wataru Shibata, visited affected members and their families. Relief supplies, including drinking water, sports drinks, nonperishable food and hygiene items, were delivered to the Yatsushiro Branch meetinghouse for distribution.

Church members deliver relief supplies to the Yatsushiro Volunteer Center after the July 28, 2026, earthquake in Kumamoto, Japan. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Kumamoto Japan Stake continues to coordinate relief efforts with the Church’s Welfare and Self-Reliance Services in the Church’s Asia North Area. The Church is working with local government officials and volunteer centers throughout the region to identify local community needs and provide support.

Beverages and food items have been donated to volunteer centers serving the communities of Uki, Hikawa and Yatsushiro. Church members and missionaries plan to participate in more community service efforts through the Yatsushiro Volunteer Center on Aug. 15.

The Church is also supporting meal distribution efforts organized by Second Harvest Japan, which is a nonprofit organization that provides food assistance to those in need.

In addition, Church representatives have participated in a coordination meeting called “Hinokuni Conference” with disaster relief organizations and government officials across Kumamoto to share the latest information on conditions and relief efforts in affected areas.

Church members and Second Harvest Japan work together to provide relief after the July 28, 2026, earthquake in Kumamoto, Japan. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Some of the relief supplies provided by the Church are pictured after the July 28, 2026, earthquake in Kumamoto, Japan. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints