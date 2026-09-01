2026 youth music experiences resources now available

Resources for youth music experiences are now available at youth.ChurchofJesusChrist.org in English. Find them by navigating to the tile saying “2026 Youth Theme Resources.” Other languages are expected to follow.

This year, local units and areas of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have the option to plan and hold their own in-person music experiences by the end of 2026 to bring youth together in worship and celebration of their faith.

The options are:

Youth music devotional. For this music experience, branches, wards or stakes can host their own 60-minute devotionals in a local chapel, preferably on a Sunday unless local circumstances necessitate a different day.

The Church has provided resources such as music, lyric videos and a suggested program on https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/callings/2026-walk-with-me-music-devotional.

Youth concert. This event has a more celebratory style of music. Youth can gather as a stake or multiple stakes in an outdoor location or large gathering place — perhaps as part of a youth conference, camp or other stake or district activity on a day other than Sunday. This can be held instead of or in addition to a youth music devotional.

Resources to plan a local or area-led concert are available on ChurchofJesusChrist.org/callings/festival-a-youth-concert, including best practices, tips, a playlist, music tracks and lyric videos.

Faith walk. A faith walk is a more reflective experience, usually done individually or in small groups, and allows personal reflection and quieter settings. The walk combines movement with guided spiritual prompts and music to invite youth to contemplate their own faith in Jesus Christ. This can be experienced on its own or alongside other music experiences above. It can also be combined with camps or youth conferences on any day of the week.

Resources to create a faith walk are available now on ChurchofJesusChrist.org/callings/2026-faith-walk, including guidelines, materials needed, a playlist and recorded audio tracks or scripts for each station.

A notice from the Church in June explained that whichever music experience is chosen is an opportunity for youth to gather and strengthen their discipleship of Jesus Christ.

Simon Dewey's "Lead, Kindly Light" is displayed at the end of the faith walk at the Heber Valley Camp on Wednesday, July 31, 2025. | Ryan Jensen, Church News

Principles for youth music experiences

The Church’s letter outlined the following principles for planning and carrying out the youth music experiences:

Let youth lead: Where possible, invite the stake youth leadership committee or other youth leaders to oversee the planning and carrying out of the event (see General Handbook, 29.3.9).

Encourage participation: The songs are available at ChurchofJesusChrist.org/callings/youth/2026-youth-theme under Walk With Me Music Experiences. Youth should feel welcomed and encouraged to sing along with songs. Providing lyrics on a screen and ensuring sufficient volume levels can help encourage participation.

Invite friends: For music devotionals and concerts, encourage youth to invite friends of other faiths to sing and celebrate Jesus Christ together.

Consider size: Consider whether to gather as a ward or branch, stake or district, or as multiple stakes or districts.

Cost and funding: When considering cost of music experiences, leaders should ensure that funding comes from the correct organizational level so budgets are not negatively impacted.