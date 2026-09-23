President Bruce C. Kusch, right, and his wife, Sister Alynda Kusch, greet a student following an Ensign College campus devotional in Salt Lake City on Sept. 22, 2026.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints believe in the plan of salvation, authored by Heavenly Father and made possible through the Atonement of His Son, Jesus Christ.

Despite knowing this plan, said Ensign College President Bruce C. Kusch, some ask: “Heavenly Father, do You know me? Do You have a plan for me?”

President Kusch spoke during a weekly devotional on Tuesday, Sept. 22, in Salt Lake City. He was joined in speaking by his wife, Sister Alynda Kusch.

President Kusch addressed six things “I know to be true about our relationship with God and understanding His plan for us.”

President Bruce C. Kusch speaks during an Ensign College campus devotional in Salt Lake City on Sept. 22, 2026. | Ensign College

1. Line upon line through personal revelation

“God’s plan for you and me is not revealed in its entirety,” President Kusch said. “Glimpses, guidance and packets of light come line upon line by personal revelation.”

Patriarchal blessings — which contain inspired counsel and personal, customized revelation for the recipients — are one source for finding guidance from God. President Kusch said, “You should study the counsel given, do your best to apply the counsel, and then wait and watch how the Lord fulfills the promises made, in ways that you could never have imagined.”

An Ensign College student takes notes during a campus devotional in Salt Lake City on Sept. 22, 2026. | Ensign College

2. Recognize and record what God is doing daily

“You come to understand God’s plan for you when you recognize what He is doing in your life, rather than focusing on what He is not doing,” President Kusch said.

He recounted that President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, spoke in general conference about the spiritual strength that came from recognizing and recording God’s hand in his life. “Not only did he experience an increase in gratitude,” President Kusch said, “but his testimony grew, along with the certainty that our Heavenly Father hears and answers our prayers.”

3. Willingly allow God to prevail

In October 2020 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson asked several penetrating questions in his talk “Let God Prevail.” These questions include: “Are you willing to let God be the most important influence in your life?” and “Are you willing to have your will swallowed up in His?”

Be prepared to demonstrate that one is willing to act in faith to leave the comfortable for the unknown, President Kusch said. “When God knows that you trust Him and that He can trust you, blessings are in store that you can hardly imagine.”

President Bruce C. Kusch speaks during an Ensign College campus devotional in Salt Lake City on Sept. 22, 2026. | Ensign College

4. Act

“God’s plan for you is revealed when you are acting and are not idle or waiting,” President Kusch said. “He expects you to be doing something.”

When righteous desires are coupled with righteous actions and righteous seeking, one qualifies for blessings promised in the scriptures, such as “He that seeketh me early shall find me, and shall not be forsaken” (Doctrine and Covenants 88:83), and “For he that diligently seeketh shall find; and the mysteries of God shall be unfolded unto them” (1 Nephi 10:19).

5. Be patient

Patience is a Christlike attribute. In “Preach My Gospel,” it’s explained as “the capacity to trust God as you face delay, opposition or suffering. Through your faith, you trust God’s timing for His promised blessings to be fulfilled.”

President Kusch said: “Developing patience is a process and can be a spiritual gift that you can seek. You strive to develop patience in your circumstances, patience with others, patience with God and patience with yourself.”

6. Build on the foundation of Jesus Christ

“God’s plan for you is best understood as you make Jesus Christ the center of your life,” President Kusch said. Exercise faith in Him and His infinite Atonement, study what He has taught and teaches today through His living prophets, pray to Heavenly Father in His name and obey His commandments.

This item appears last on President Kusch’s list “because it is the foundation for the other five,” he explained. “As you do these things, you qualify for the companionship of the Holy Ghost.”

He invited listeners to take time to find a place where they can think, ponder, reflect and be still. “Listen for and listen to the still small voice [of the Holy Ghost]. Record what you hear and what you feel; then act on the things that God shares with you.”

Sister Alynda Kusch speaks during an Ensign College campus devotional in Salt Lake City on Sept. 22, 2026. | Ensign College

‘Back’ home

While at her grandson’s Little League games, Sister Kusch noticed the coaches watching their players and the infield, keeping an eye out for movement that would put runners in jeopardy. “The players knew what to do when the coaches, whose voices they recognized, yelled, ‘Back!’ They quickly reversed their steps and ran back to the base,” she said.

Since then, Sister Kusch has thought about who in her life calls her to come “back” to where it is safe, who comforts her when she is worried or alone, who guides and corrects her when needed. “It is the Holy Ghost,” she said.