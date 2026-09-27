New hymn ‘Peace, Peace, Be Still’ brings hope through the Savior to face life’s storms

In this screenshot from the Bible Videos, the Savior calmed the rough seas when His Apostles feared for their lives.

Sally DeFord wrote the lyrics to “Peace, Peace, Be Still” during what she initially thought was a difficult trial — recovering from hand surgery. The lyrics speak about the Savior, Jesus Christ, being a refuge who can rule the rising storm and calm the tempest.

But then DeFord faced even greater storms and challenges in her life, such as multiple sclerosis, a daughter diagnosed with cancer and a recent stroke. DeFord had to turn again to the Savior for refuge.

“The turmoil in each stanza eventually softens and resolves into the Savior’s simple command and invitation, ‘Peace, peace, be still’ and quietly invites the listener to ‘be still and know that I am God,’ (see Psalm 46:10),” wrote Dennis DeFord to the Church News on behalf of his wife.

Recovering from a stroke is a long, slow and frustrating process, with the possibility that a full recovery won’t be realized in this life, Sally DeFord explained through her husband. “I just have to endure patiently to the end — whatever that end may be — and trust that the Lord loves me and is in charge.”

Working on the hymn with composer Katherine Wright, who is her friend, and others restored a sense of peace for DeFord through her trials and gave her strength to face future trials.

“The Lord was and still is in the details of our lives,” DeFord said.

“Peace, Peace, Be Still” was included in the July batch of new hymns released for the new hymnbook, “Hymns for Home and Church” of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Sally DeFord is pictured in 2012 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. DeFord wrote "Peace, Peace, Be Still," included in the new global hymnbook in 2026, and has written many other songs and hymns. | Jeffrey Giles

Lyrics and music working together

Wright, who was a teenager when she first met DeFord in Colorado and now lives in Chesapeake, Virginia, has worked with DeFord for many years on other songs. For “Peace, Peace, Be Still,” DeFord sent Wright the lyrics and asked her if she had some musical ideas for it. They worked together on the hymn for a couple of years through email and finished it in 2019.

Anytime she is working with a hymn that has scripture references, Wright will read those to help connect to the text. This hymn is based on the Savior calming the seas as found in Matthew 8:23–27, Mark 4:36–41 and Luke 8:22–25.

"Stilling the Storm" is by Ted Henninger. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

When composing the music, Wright wanted to bring to mind the rising storm described in the lyrics and illustrate what the text feels like.

This happens mostly through harmonies, minor keys and dissonant chords that made the song feel more moody, Wright explained. “It starts in minor and then doesn’t really resolve and settle into a major key until the very end when you hear Jesus say, ‘Peace, be still.’”

The shape of the melody in each line also has a rising and a falling to it, she said, and each time that it rises, it goes higher in each line.

Wright said her favorite line DeFord wrote in the hymn is in verse three, where she describes that sometimes the Lord helps to “bear me up and give me strength to stand before the gale.”

“I love that image of being strong in the face of adversity. And I would hope that anybody singing the song would feel strengthened and feel that Christ is on their side as they sing it,” Wright said.

Composer Katherine Wright is pictured in Chesapeake, Virginia, in August 2026. | Michelle Turpin

Hopes for the hymn

DeFord learned to appreciate music from her grandparents when she was a child in Oregon. Her family moved often, and she met her husband while she studied music at BYU. They settled in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where their children and grandchildren also call home.

Beginning as Primary pianist when she was 11, she has had multiple ward and stake music callings and a variety of musical pursuits such as singing, playing the piano, directing choirs and composing and arranging music for programs, plays and combined choirs in general conference.

Wright, who holds college degrees in music and piano, began trying to compose music even as a young piano student and continued writing music as a hobby and has grown to enjoy it.

She has submitted music through the Church music submission process for many years and enjoys creating things that people she knows can use — something her ward choir can sing or something her family can play together at home or in church.

When she got a phone call from Hymnbook Committee chair Steve Schank to tell her the hymn was selected, Wright said she felt “amazed.”

“He began listing the languages the hymn would be released in, and my tears flowed as I realized that our hymn would be shared with Church members around the world,” Wright said. “I hope this hymn brings hope to troubled hearts, as it has to mine. I hope this hymn draws others closer to Jesus.”

"Peace, Peace, Be Still"



1. When upon the rising seas the angry billows roll,

My Savior is my refuge and the harbor of my soul.

For when the tempest rages, when night grows dark and chill,

He comes to bid my fearful heart: “Peace, peace, be still.”



2. When before a rising tide of pain or grief I flee,

The Lord will hear my anguished cry and haste to rescue me.

For He can calm the tempest according to His will

Or come and bid my fearful heart: “Peace, peace, be still.”



3. He can rule the rising storm and bid its fury fail

Or bear me up and give me strength to stand before the gale.

I’ll wait upon His kindness and trust in Him until

He calms the wind or bids my heart: “Peace, peace, be still.”



— Madeline Miles contributed to this story.