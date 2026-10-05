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Living Faith

Stake president joins interfaith event during Pope Leo XIV’s visit to France

President Ulrich of the Nancy France Stake underscores ‘common conviction that Christ is the answer to building peace and becoming better neighbors’

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From left, Christian Krieger, president of the Protestant Federation of France, Bishop Dimitrios (Ploumis), the Greek Orthodox Metropolitan of France, Haïm Korsia, Chief Rabbi of France, Pope Leo XIV, President of the French Bishops' Conference, Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline, Chems-eddine Hafiz, rector of the Grand Mosque of Paris, and Anthony Boussemart, representing French Buddhists, attend an interreligious meeting at the Robert Schuman Convention Centre, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026, in Metz, France.
Religious leaders from across France join Pope Leo XIV, fourth from left, in an interreligious meeting at the Robert Schuman Convention Centre, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026, in Metz, France. Nancy France Stake President Michael Ulrich of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also attended. Gregorio Borgia, Associated Press
Scott Taylor
By Scott Taylor

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was among the faiths represented in Metz, France, during a Monday, Sept. 28, interfaith gathering on the final day of Pope Leo XIV’s visit to that Western Europe country.

President Michael Ulrich, president of the Nancy France Stake, participated in the interreligious gathering at the Robert Schuman Conference Centre. The event focused on dialogue, peace and unity, President Ulrich’s participation seen as a reflection of an ongoing friendship between Latter-day Saints and Catholics in the region, reported the Church’s Europe Newsroom.

“It is a wonderful experience to gather with our brothers and sisters and sense a common conviction that Christ is the answer to building peace and becoming better neighbors,” President Ulrich said.

His participation in the event stems from an ongoing friendship with Archbishop Philippe Ballot of Metz. The two first met in November 2024, building a relationship of mutual respect and dialogue that has since continued.

Said President Ulrich: “In his remarks, Pope Leo XIV said that ‘the greatest of a civilization is not measured by material success but by how it cares for every human being.’ His words echo our belief that we are all children of God and our responsibility as disciples of Jesus Christ to care for one another.”

Cathedral Saint-Etienne de Metz is in Lorraine, France.
Cathedral Saint-Etienne de Metz is in the historical Lorraine region of northeastern France. | Leonid Andronov - stock.adobe.com

Pope Leo XIV visited France Sept. 25-28, under the theme of “That the world may have life.” His day in Metz included the interreligious meeting, a gathering focused on peace and unity in Europe and Mass at Saint-Étienne Cathedral.

Following Pope Leo XIV’s May 8, 2025, the First Presidency expressed appreciation for the longstanding relationship between The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Catholic Church, adding a hope for ongoing opportunities to work together in caring for those in need.

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