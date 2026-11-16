A woman holds up a card representing a donation made at a Giving Machine kiosk in Parañaque City, Philippines, on Nov. 13, 2026.

The Giving Machine kiosks are part of the annual Light the World Christmas initiative of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints allow anyone to donate goods and services to support those in need.

The purpose of the Light the World global initiative is to celebrate the birth and life of Jesus Christ and embrace His invitation to “love thy neighbour” (Matthew 22:39).

The Church News will update this feed with launch news and events around the world throughout the 2026 Christmas season.

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