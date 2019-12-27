Senior missionary serving in Nauvoo dies following a car accident

Dressed in period costume worn as part of their volunteer service in historic Nauvoo, Elder Craig L. Meyocks and his wife, Brenda, had been serving in the Illinois Nauvoo Mission since March 2019. Elder Meyocks passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 following a car accident.
Elder Craig L. Meyocks died on Thursday, Dec. 26, following a car accident on Christmas Day in Iowa. He was 66 years old.

Elder Meyocks and his wife, Sister Brenda Meyocks, had been serving in the Illinois Nauvoo Mission since March 2019. Sister Meyocks was also injured in the accident, but is expected to recover. Elder and Sister Meyocks are from Dammeron Valley, Utah.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the Meyocks family and their loved ones and pray they will feel peace and support, particularly at this time of year. We also pray for the other individuals involved in this accident,” said Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff in a Newsroom release.

