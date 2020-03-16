Several Church historic sites now closed due to coronavirus concerns

The Church has announced temporary closure for many Church historic sites due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus.

As of Monday, March 16, the following historic sites are temporarily closed:

  • San Diego Mormon Battalion Historic Site
  • St. George area historic sites
  • Cove Fort Historic Site
  • Mormon Trail Center at Historic Winter Quarters
  • Kanesville Tabernacle
  • Missouri historic sites
  • Nauvoo historic site and Carthage Jail
  • Kirtland historic sites
  • New York and Pennsylvania historic sites
  • Joseph Smith Birthplace Memorial
  • Mormon Handcart Historic Site in Wyoming

“At some places, such as the Sacred Grove, grounds will remain open so visitors can walk through. However, guided tours will not be provided at these locations,” according to the update on Newsroom.

