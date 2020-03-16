Several Church historic sites now closed due to coronavirus concerns

The Church has announced temporary closure for many Church historic sites due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus.

As of Monday, March 16, the following historic sites are temporarily closed:

Elder Randall K. Bennett, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, walk around the Joseph Smith Birthplace Memorial in Sharon, Vt., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

San Diego Mormon Battalion Historic Site

St. George area historic sites

Cove Fort Historic Site

Mormon Trail Center at Historic Winter Quarters

Kanesville Tabernacle

Missouri historic sites

Nauvoo historic site and Carthage Jail

Kirtland historic sites

New York and Pennsylvania historic sites

Joseph Smith Birthplace Memorial

Mormon Handcart Historic Site in Wyoming

“At some places, such as the Sacred Grove, grounds will remain open so visitors can walk through. However, guided tours will not be provided at these locations,” according to the update on Newsroom.

Read more news about how the COVID-19 outbreak has affected the Church at TheChurchNews.com/category/coronavirus.