Sister missionary in Australia becomes second to test positive for COVID-19

A young sister missionary in Australia has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the second missionary with a confirmed case behind Friday’s diagnosis for a missionary in Mexico City.

The missionary in Australia has been in self-isolation at home, said Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff on Monday morning, March 30. The Church is working with her to make sure she receives appropriate care and notifying anyone with whom she may have come in contact.

Woodruff said the Church recognizes additional missionaries will unfortunately contract the virus as it progresses throughout the world.

“As we move forward, the Church will not provide public details about each individual case of COVID-19, but instead will rely on public health agencies and individuals to make the required notifications,” Woodruff said.

“We continue to pray for all people affected by this pandemic, and we plead with the Lord to provide relief and peace at this uncertain time.”