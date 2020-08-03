Shots fired at Provo MTC security booth Monday morning

A driver fired multiple rounds at a security booth of the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, early Monday, Aug. 3. No one was injured.

The Provo Police Department said the incident occurred at 2:28 a.m. at the main security booth on 900 East and the driver was in a white SUV. Police are on the scene and investigating.

At 2:28 am on Monday August 3, 2020, the driver of a white SUV shot multiple rounds at the Main MTC security booth at 900 East in Provo, UT.

Police are on the scene and investigating. pic.twitter.com/KBUvIIaCqw — Provo Police (@ProvoPolice) August 3, 2020

Like the Church’s other 9 missionary training centers, the flagship Provo MTC is closed currently to new missionaries due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, it remains open for limited administrative operations and to provide online training for new missionaries in their homes.

“We are grateful that the shooting this morning at the Provo Missionary Training Center did not result in physical injury,” said Eric Hawkins, Church spokesman. “The investigation of this incident is being handled by the Provo City Police Department, and questions related to details, motive or any other information should be directed to them.”

The Provo Police tweeted, “Please contact Detective Campbell with Provo Police at [email protected] or 801-852-7315 with any information.”