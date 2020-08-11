Why you should participate in the 12th International Art Competition — even if you’re not a professional artist

Latter-day Saint artist Kazuko Covington quilts in her home in Tokyo, Japan. Covington’s work has been featured in previous Church History Museum International Art Competition and Exhibitions. Credit: Stan Covington
“This quilt was made from a damaged antique kimono worn by three generations of women at their wedding ceremonies — gifted to the artist by a close friend — and is bound in silk from a kimono obi the artist inherited from her mother. The quilt honors the women — their lives and tribulations — and, Covington said, is an ‘expression of the happiness I feel about the eternal family the temple makes possible.'” Kazuko Covington; Japan; “Touching The Hearts of Many Generations”; 11th International Art Competition and Exhibition Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
“Covington said, ‘Grand and complicated elements were combined in the process of the Creation of the earth. In this artwork, the Lord’s power and energy of creation are realized through a complicated design using diverse techniques and many colors.’ As we ponder the expanse of creation, we realize our insignificance among such vastness but also our importance — for we are all known, counted, and saved through the Redeemer, Jesus Christ.” Kazuko Covington; Japan; “Worlds without End,” 10th International Art Competition and Exhibition Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Latter-day Saint artist Kazuko Covington quilts in her home in Tokyo, Japan. Covington’s work has been featured in previous Church History Museum International Art Competition and Exhibitions. Credit: Stan Covington
Latter-day Saint artist J. Kirk Richards paints in his studio in Redmond, Utah. Richards’ work has been featured in previous Church History Museum International Art Competition and Exhibitions. Credit: Ashley Thalman
“The resurrected Christ appeared to His disciples on the shore of the Sea of Tiberias (John 21). Three times He asked Peter, ‘Lovest thou me more than these?’ He then told Peter, “Feed my sheep.” This painting depicts the fishermen gathering and tending to their nets, with Christ beckoning to them, asking them the great question of priorities. Gospel service gives us all the opportunity to heed Christ’s injunction—to leave our daily tasks and minister to our brothers and sisters in need.” J. Kirk Richards; Utah, USA; “Christ and the Fishermen (Lovest Thou Me More Than These)”; 2012 International Art Competition and Exhibition Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
“And there was also a strife among them, which of them should be accounted the greatest. . . . But he that is greatest among you, let him be as the younger; and he that is chief, as he that doth serve” (Luke 22:24, 26). J. Kirk Richards; Utah, USA; “The Greatest in the Kingdom”; 2008 International Art Competition and Exhibition Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
“This artwork is dedicated to the first temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the former Soviet Union. The picture contains the year of the dedication of the temple, which was 2010. The technique of the work is paper cutting, with elements of appliqué. The paper includes white and yellow hard paper with a marble texture, and golden and white paper with accents of blue. The color selection is in accordance with the colors of the Kyiv temple. This decorative composition is built upon the symbols of the temple and has stylized floral images and elements of stained glass and other interior decorations of the temple.” Valentyna Musiienko; Kyiv, Ukraine; “Kyiv Ukraine Temple”; 2012 International Art Competition and Exhibition Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
“’Behold, this is joy which none receiveth save it be the truly penitent and humble seeker of happiness’ (Alma 27:18). In this shadow puppet play, I tell a story of a year when my heart went through a beautiful transformation. It began with worldly ambitions on the rise as I looked forward to my last child entering school and all that I could do with my new freedom. But this momentum was quickly lost when I found that the clock would start anew with the expectation of a fourth child. In changing my attitude, I learned to trust my Heavenly Father in the same way that I was to let my children trust me. It is a wonderful thing that parenthood teaches us about our divinity.” Emily McPhie; Arizona, USA; “The Penitent and Humble Seeker”; 2012 International Art Competition and Exhibition Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
“The rough-sided black granite represents the temptations, struggles, weaknesses, sorrows, and trials of this life. The imperfect, battered, and marked hands are the evidence of the battle for good. The hands are made of steel to reflect the strength of character it takes to rise above the chaos.” Clayton Michael Lefler; Utah, USA; “Yes”; 2012 International Art Competition and Exhibition Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Quick facts for the Church History Museum’s 12th International Art Competition. Credit: Church News graphic

Award-winning Japanese artist Kazuko Covington created her first quilt 40 years ago without knowing what quilting was. 

Shortly after they were married, Covington and her husband, Stan, moved into an apartment in Brigham Young University student housing while Stan attended classes. The walls were bare. Covington wanted to paint something, but they couldn’t afford paint or paint brushes. 

Instead, she pieced together scraps of fabric and old clothing around the house and hung it. 

“My visiting teacher came over one day and said ‘Oh, you made a quilt!’” Covington recalled in a recent Church News interview. “That’s how I found out what it was, and that was my motivation to learn to quilt.”

Covington, who lives in Tokyo, Japan, has entered quilts in three of the Church History Museum’s previous International Art Competitions. Her quilts were selected each time for the exhibit, including her pieces “Touching the Hearts of Many Generations” and “God Speed the Right” that won Merit Awards.

"This quilt was made from a damaged antique kimono worn by three generations of women at their wedding ceremonies — gifted to the artist by a close friend — and is bound in silk from a kimono obi the artist inherited from her mother. The quilt honors the women — their lives and tribulations — and, Covington said, is an 'expression of the happiness I feel about the eternal family the temple makes possible.'" Kazuko Covington; Japan; "Touching The Hearts of Many Generations"; 11th International Art Competition and Exhibition
“This quilt was made from a damaged antique kimono worn by three generations of women at their wedding ceremonies — gifted to the artist by a close friend — and is bound in silk from a kimono obi the artist inherited from her mother. The quilt honors the women — their lives and tribulations — and, Covington said, is an ‘expression of the happiness I feel about the eternal family the temple makes possible.'” Kazuko Covington; Japan; “Touching The Hearts of Many Generations”; 11th International Art Competition and Exhibition Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Through her quilts, Covington said, “I seek to calmly speak of truth and the joy to be discovered in the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

The Church History Museum will hold the 12th International Art Competition Exhibition in spring 2022. The theme is “All Are Alike unto God,” in connection with 2 Nephi 26:33. The submission period will be open from Feb. 1 to June 1, 2021. 

“We hope that they have an opportunity to express their faith in Jesus Christ through art,” said Church History Museum Director Alan Johnson of those who participate in the upcoming competition.

“They can share their connection to heaven through art. They can share their trials, their personal experiences through art — anything that they feel represents their tie to the scripture, anything that helps convey things that are important to them.”

Exposure for artists

The Church History Museum, which opened in 1984, has held the International Art Competition every three to four years since 1987.

“Art was always a big component and continues to be,” Johnson said of the museum, which was formerly named Museum of Church History and Art until 2008

With each competition, the art has become more diverse. The 11th International Art Competition Exhibition in 2019 featured the work of 151 artists from 26 countries selected from more than 900 submissions, he said. 

Johnson said the purpose of the International Art Competition is three-fold: first, to encourage artists around the world to create quality art; second, to showcase the breadth and diversity of Latter-day Saint art styles and media; and third, to develop the Church History Museum’s collection.

The competition is also an opportunity for others in and around Temple Square to see new Latter-day Saint artwork and connect with the artists, Johnson added. 

Latter-day Saint artist J. Kirk Richards paints in his studio in Redmond, Utah. Richards' work has been featured in previous Church History Museum International Art Competition and Exhibitions.
Latter-day Saint artist J. Kirk Richards paints in his studio in Redmond, Utah. Richards’ work has been featured in previous Church History Museum International Art Competition and Exhibitions. Credit: Ashley Thalman

Such was the case with artist J. Kirk Richards, who currently has a painting displayed in the Church Office Building lobby and paintings printed in “Missionary Standards for Disciples of Jesus Christ,” the revised missionary handbook released last year. His work has also appeared in Church magazines and the Conference Center. 

Richards, who lives in Woodland Hills, Utah, has submitted pieces to five International Art Competitions — winning three Merit Awards and one Purchase Award — and served as a juror for the 11th International Art Competition in 2019. 

His advice for artists: “It’s the direction more than the destination that’s most important. If you feel inspired to create something and enter it into the show, maybe it’s that movement, that direction, that’s more important than whether or not you actually get in the show.”

That “direction” could be more training or other opportunities to develop an artist’s craft, Richards said. 

“And there was also a strife among them, which of them should be accounted the greatest. . . . But he that is greatest among you, let him be as the younger; and he that is chief, as he that doth serve” (Luke 22:24, 26). J. Kirk Richards; Utah, USA; "The Greatest in the Kingdom"; 2008 International Art Competition and Exhibition
“And there was also a strife among them, which of them should be accounted the greatest. . . . But he that is greatest among you, let him be as the younger; and he that is chief, as he that doth serve” (Luke 22:24, 26). J. Kirk Richards; Utah, USA; “The Greatest in the Kingdom”; 2008 International Art Competition and Exhibition Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

‘All are alike unto God’

Laura Howe, art curator for the Church History Museum, said she is looking forward to seeing the artists’ creativity with the theme “All Are Alike unto God.”

“I love this scripture (2 Nephi 26:33) because it shows the diversity of people and how wonderful people are in each of their unique cultural perspectives that they bring. And ultimately, as we come unto Christ, ‘all are alike to God,’” she said. 

Though the theme was finalized last fall, its message is proving to be more timely than ever given national and international conversations, Howe said. “Hopefully this will be on people’s radars, and they can think and really internalize what this means.”

To an artist unsure about participating, she said, “Your perspective is needed.” 

Carrie Snow, team lead for the 12th International Art Competition, echoed Howe’s words: “We want everyone.” As she’s worked with the six previous competitions, Snow said she has seen how the stories told through the art can be “moving” — especially in the statements artists attach to their work. 

“There is this great kind of circle of empathy and understanding that the public gets from the art itself,” she said. 

Quick facts for the Church History Museum's 12th International Art Competition.
Quick facts for the Church History Museum’s 12th International Art Competition. Credit: Church News graphic

Creating art can also be an opportunity for introspection, regardless of your talent or skill level. “It doesn’t matter if you’re professional; it doesn’t matter if you’re an amateur. It doesn’t matter if you have a masters of fine arts or you’re self-taught. Just try because I think the whole experience of just creating something is meaningful,” she said. 

Howe added, “Art provides us a platform to work out who we are and what we think and what we feel, and so it becomes another way to come unto Christ.”

The 12th International Art Competition is open to all members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints above age 18 (must be 18 by the final day of submission). Each artist can send only one piece of art, and the artwork must have been completed after 2018. 

To learn more about the competition details, general rules, jurying process and criteria and awards, please visit History.ChurchofJesusChrist.org/content/museum/competition-details. Previous International Art Competition exhibits are also available online. 