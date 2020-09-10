Doctrine and Covenants ‘Come, Follow Me’ for 2021 now available online

The new “Come, Follow Me” manuals for 2021 are now available digitally. The manuals can be found in the Gospel Library app and on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Manuals for the upcoming year will focus on the study of the Doctrine and Covenants. Following the format of the Book of Mormon study for 2020, there will be a manual for individuals and families, Sunday School, Primary and Aaronic Priesthood and Young Women. Relief Society and elders quorum meetings will continue to focus on general conference messages.

Some of the resources listed in the Introductory Materials of the manual for individuals and families include the following:

The appendix includes “The Restoration of the Fulness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ: A Bicentennial Proclamation to the World,” read by President Russell M. Nelson during the April 2020 general conference.

Wards and branches will receive print copies of “Come, Follow Me –– For Individuals and Families” for Doctrine and Covenants study before January 2021 to distribute to members in their units. Print copies of manuals for Primary, Sunday School and Aaronic Priesthood and Young Women need to be pre-ordered for those who do not use digital versions.

More information about next year’s curriculum can be found in the document Instructions for Curriculum 2021.