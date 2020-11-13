How the new Become app can help you grow closer to God with simple daily actions

One self-guided “path” on the new Become app asks users, “Who could you help comfort this week? Take a moment and think of someone who may be in mourning. Write down their name and select an action you want to commit to this week.”

Through this path and others, Become users can choose to go through short, engaging activities to learn more about basic gospel truths. In longer experiences called “journeys,” users can choose to do a collection of activities, all related to one spiritual topic, for deeper exploration and learning.

In “The Beatitudes” path on the Become app, users are taught about comforting those who mourn and invited to live that principle. Credit: Screenshot Become.org

The purpose of the web-based Become app, recently launched by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is to help people “become better acquainted with God through personal experience — whatever their understanding of Him and wherever they may be on their spiritual journey,” said Elder Marcus B. Nash, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church’s Missionary Department, in a Newsroom release dated Nov. 11.

“We want everyone everywhere to have this opportunity to choose to do things at their own pace to learn more about our Father in Heaven and His Son Jesus Christ. Jesus taught us that we will come to know God, and experience peace and joy, by doing the things He invites us to do.”

Examples of paths in the app include “How to Pray,” “Forgiving Others,” “The Beatitudes” and “Dealing with Disappointment.” Each includes an estimated time duration, ranging from five to 15 minutes. The app’s journeys will be added soon.

“Anyone who comes unto Christ by small and simple daily actions will become a happier, more hopeful and more fulfilled person,” Elder Nash promised. “Such a person will find peace and purpose and be a blessing to family, friends, community and the world.”

During the October general conference, President Russell M. Nelson urged Latter-day Saints to “let God prevail” in their lives and seek those outside the faith who are willing to do the same. The Become app can be one tool to help people learn about Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ and Their plan of happiness, the release stated.

Visit become.org to create a free account and begin.