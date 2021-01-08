There are 9 Latter-day Saints in U.S. Congress

Nine Church members are part of the 117th United States Congress — including three members of the U.S. Senate and six from the House of Representatives, according to information from Pew Research Survey’s “Faith on the Hill” report looking at the religious composition of Congress.

It’s one fewer than two years ago in the 116th United States Congress and the lowest it’s been in the last decade, according to the report.



The lawmakers come from three states — Arizona, Idaho and Utah — and are all Republicans.

The two Democrats from the 116th Congress were New Mexico’s Tom Udall, who retired, and Utah’s Ben McAdams, who was defeated by fellow Latter-day Saint Burgess Owens.

The report notes that these nine lawmakers make up 1.7% of Congress, which is similar to the 2% of the U.S. population who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

U.S. Senate

U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho Credit: crapo.senate.gov

Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, 69, has served in this Senate since in 1999 and also served in the House of Representatives from 1993-1998.

U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah Credit: lee.senate.gov

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, 49, has served in the Senate since 2011.

U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah Credit: romney.senate.gov

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, 73, has served in the Senate since 2019. He was previously the governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007 and was the Republican nominee for president in 2012.

U.S. House of Representatives

U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Arizona Credit: Frederick Schilling

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Arizona, 62, is starting his third term.

U.S. Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah Credit: curtis.house.gov

Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, 60, has served since 2017.

U.S. Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah Credit: Leah Herman

Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, 40, is starting his first term, replacing Rob Bishop, who has served since 2003.

U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah Credit: Leah Herman

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, 69, is also beginning his first term.

U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho Credit: simpson.house.gov

Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, 70, has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1999.

U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah Credit: stewart.house.gov

Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, 60, has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2013.

Ten years ago, for the 112th Congress in 2011-2012, there were 15 who self-identified as members of the Church serving in the House and Senate. For the 106th Congress in 1999-2000, there were 17, according to information from the report.