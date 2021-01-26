Youth Music Festival is happening again. Tune into the virtual, global concert in March

One of the most powerful ways to hear the Lord’s voice is through music, Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon told youth during the virtual Youth Music Festival last July.

“It invites the Spirit, and it tunes our heart to hear Him,” she said. “The scriptures tell us repeatedly, ‘the Lord delights in song’ and encourages us to make a joyful noise unto the Lord.”

Six months ago, many youth artists had the opportunity to share testimony through music in the virtual, global concert. Youth worldwide tuned in as the event was streamed live in 11 languages.

This year, youth will have the chance to connect to others around the globe through music again. The 2021 Youth Music Festival will be streamed on Wednesday, March 17, at 6 p.m. MDT.

Similar to the 2020 event, this year’s 40-minute, prerecorded music festival will feature testimonies from youth and Church leaders, as well as photos, videos and musical performances.

The messages will center on “A Great Work” — this year’s youth theme from Doctrine and Covenants 64:33-34. Many songs from the new youth theme music album released in January will be performed, and the youth theme video, which was delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions, will be released.

The March 17 concert will be streamed on YouTube.com/StrivetoBe and the Church’s Live Broadcasts and Facebook Live pages. The recorded broadcast will be available for on-demand viewing on YouTube.com/StrivetoBe, the Church’s Live Broadcasts page and in Gospel Library music collection (online and app).

