Youth Music Festival is happening again. Tune into the virtual, global concert in March

Yahosh Bonner, left, and his brother, Oba Bonner, right, perform "Peace in Christ" during the virtual Youth Music Festival broadcast on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Yahosh Bonner, left, and his brother, Oba Bonner, right, perform “Peace in Christ” during the virtual Youth Music Festival broadcast on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Aaliyah Rose performs "Like Him" during the virtual Youth Music Festival broadcast on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Aaliyah Rose performs “Like Him” during the virtual Youth Music Festival broadcast on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Logan Shelton, 28, a former member of BYU Vocal Point, performs "Praise to the Lord, the Almighty" while filming a segment for the virtual Youth Music Festival that will be broadcast on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Logan Shelton, 28, a former member of BYU Vocal Point, performs “Praise to the Lord, the Almighty” while filming a segment for the virtual Youth Music Festival that will be broadcast on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon and Young Men General President Steven J. Lund film a segment for the virtual Youth Music Festival. Part of the event was filmed at the Conference Center Theatre in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Credit: Steve Griffin, Deseret News
Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon and Young Men General President Steven J. Lund film a segment for the virtual Youth Music Festival. Part of the event was filmed at the Conference Center Theatre in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Credit: Steve Griffin, Deseret News

One of the most powerful ways to hear the Lord’s voice is through music, Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon told youth during the virtual Youth Music Festival last July.

“It invites the Spirit, and it tunes our heart to hear Him,” she said. “The scriptures tell us repeatedly, ‘the Lord delights in song’ and encourages us to make a joyful noise unto the Lord.”

Six months ago, many youth artists had the opportunity to share testimony through music in the virtual, global concert. Youth worldwide tuned in as the event was streamed live in 11 languages.

This year, youth will have the chance to connect to others around the globe through music again. The 2021 Youth Music Festival will be streamed on Wednesday, March 17, at 6 p.m. MDT.

Similar to the 2020 event, this year’s 40-minute, prerecorded music festival will feature testimonies from youth and Church leaders, as well as photos, videos and musical performances.

The messages will center on “A Great Work” — this year’s youth theme from Doctrine and Covenants 64:33-34. Many songs from the new youth theme music album released in January will be performed, and the youth theme video, which was delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions, will be released.

Youth are encouraged to invite their Latter-day Saint friends and friends of other faiths to watch the 2021 Youth Music Festival on March 17, 2021, at 6 p.m. MDT.
Youth are encouraged to invite their Latter-day Saint friends and friends of other faiths to watch the 2021 Youth Music Festival on March 17, 2021, at 6 p.m. MDT. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The March 17 concert will be streamed on YouTube.com/StrivetoBe and the Church’s Live Broadcasts and Facebook Live pages. The recorded broadcast will be available for on-demand viewing on YouTube.com/StrivetoBe, the Church’s Live Broadcasts page and in Gospel Library music collection (online and app).

