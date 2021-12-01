Even as Temple Square is undergoing major renovations, limited Christmas light displays again grace Church headquarters in downtown Salt Lake City this December. Virtual opportunities to experience Christmas on Temple Square are also available.

An animated Nativity projected on the ceiling of the Salt Lake Tabernacle is also part of the display this year. This new presentation, entitled “Peace on Earth,” uses shadow graphics, narration and musical underscore to tell the Christmas story in a child-friendly way that adults will also enjoy. The presentation lasts about four minutes and will alternate between Spanish and English. The images and audio tracks from the presentation are available at TempleSquare.org for re-creating this Christmas story at home.

At the beginning of the Christmas season, the First Presidency, President Russell M. Nelson, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring, issued a Christmas message:

“When we sing ‘Silent Night,’ we know the life of that Babe of Bethlehem did not begin there, nor did it end on Calvary. In a premortal realm, Jesus was foreordained by His Father to be the Messiah, the Christ, the Savior and Redeemer of all humankind. He was foreordained to atone for us. He was wounded for our transgressions and bruised for our iniquities (see Isaiah 53:5).

“He came to make immortality a reality and eternal life a possibility for all who would ever live” (see 1 Corinthians 15:20–22; 3 Nephi 27:13–14).

A virtual Nativity is part of the Christmas lights display on Temple Square during the 2021 holiday season. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Assembly Hall on Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City during the 2021 Christmas season. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City during the 2021 Christmas season. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City during the 2021 Christmas season. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Assembly Hall on Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City during the 2021 Christmas season. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A virtual Nativity is part of the Christmas lights display on Temple Square during the 2021 holiday season. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A virtual Nativity is part of the Christmas lights display on Temple Square during the 2021 holiday season. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City during the 2021 Christmas season. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church Administration Building Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints