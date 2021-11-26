A guide to visiting Temple Square this Christmas

Seeing the lights on Temple Square is a tradition for many families and they are scheduled to light up a small portion of the downtown block on Friday, Nov. 26. Due to the Temple Square renovation project and the COVID-19 pandemic, many traditional events have been adjusted. Here’s a guide to events and what’s open and available on Temple Square this Christmas season.

Please note that attendees at any event on Temple Square are required to wear masks and be vaccinated if in the eligible age categories, according to the Church’s Newsroom.

This list may be updated with adjusted times or events.

Lights and events on Temple Square

Christmas lights on Temple Square will be turned on in the evenings starting Friday, Nov. 26. The displays are limited due to the renovation of the Temple Square, including the Salt Lake Temple and the Church Office Building plaza projects. As part of the renovation, the North Visitor’s Center is being demolished.

In the Tabernacle on Temple Square, “Peace on Earth,” a four-minute animated presentation about the Nativity, will be projected on the ceiling of the building starting Friday, Nov. 26. It will continue daily every 15 minutes from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will and will alternate between Spanish and English.

International Nativities will be on display around the Assembly Hall. (The Assembly Hall will be closed Dec. 8-22 for building repairs.)

Viewings of “The Christ Child” will be available in the Conference Center Theater every 30 minutes in the evenings.

The Conference Center will be open most days to visitors from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. It will temporarily be closed for event preparation from Dec. 1-5 and Dec. 13-19. The Conference Center hosts a replica of sculptor Bertel Thorvaldsen’s the Christus; a cutaway model of the Salt Lake Temple; the 21,000-seat Conference Center auditorium; and views of Temple Square and the Salt Lake Temple renovation. It will be open Saturday, Dec. 25, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Organ recitals are offered daily in the Tabernacle and are open to the public. The 30-minute recitals are Monday through Saturday at noon and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. The organists also perform a weekly online concert “Piping Up! Organ Concerts on Temple Square” which streams Wednesdays at noon on the Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube channel, Facebook page website and also at Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Light the World Giving Machines, which have previously been in the Joseph Smith Memorial Building, are at the nearby City Creek Center in the food court this year.

Virtual events

“Witnesses of Christ,” a 50-minute musical tribute, will be Sunday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m. MST, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. It includes the Truman Brothers, the Utah State University Chamber Singers. Daniel Beck and host David Butler “Witnesses of Christ” will be available for on-demand viewing after the event and throughout the Christmas season.

First Presidency’s annual Christmas devotional is Sunday, Dec. 5, 6 p.m., MST. In addition to messages from Church leaders, the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square will also perform. In-person attendance will not be open to the public this year and it will be broadcast on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the Church’s satellite system and other media, according to the letter. After the event, it will be available on the Church’s website and the Gospel Library mobile app.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s musical Christmas event this year will be “20 Years of Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir” featuring Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell as narrator and guest soloist. The two-hour special will air on PBS on Monday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. MST and Friday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m. MST. It will also air on BYUtv on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. MST; Sunday, Dec. 19, 5 p.m. MST; Friday, Sec. 24, 8 p.m. MST; and Saturday, Dec. 25, 1:35 p.m. MST. On-demand viewing of the two-hour program will be available on both networks after the respective premieres on pbs.org/tabernaclechoir and byutv.org.

What’s open

Here’s the status of several buildings on and around Temple Square, according to Newsroom and TempleSquare.org. Times may be adjusted through the season.

The Assembly Hall is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be open in the evenings while the lights are on. The Assembly Hall will be closed Dec. 8-22 due to building repairs.

The Beehive House is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Saturday. It will be closed for Thanksgiving through Saturday, Nov. 27, for Christmas from Thursday, Dec. 23, to Saturday, Dec. 25, and for New Year’s from Friday, Dec. 31, to Monday, Jan. 3.

The Church History Library is open and the reading room is open by appointment. A limited number of appointments is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. See the library’s Plan Your Visit section of their website for information on appointment times and hours. It will be closed for Thanksgiving through Saturday, Nov. 27, for Christmas from Thursday, Dec. 23, to Saturday, Dec. 25, and for New Year’s on Friday, Dec. 31.