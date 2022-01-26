After finishing the Church’s new emotional resilience course, Becca Ekberg said the biggest change she has noticed is her attitude about life.

“We all experience emotional hurt and heartache, and this is a course that will help provide a resource for help and a strength in the Savior because that’s what it’s about — the gospel of Jesus Christ,” said Ekberg, a young adult from Sandy, Utah.

“Finding Strength in the Lord: Emotional Resilience” is a course offered by Self-Reliance Services of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to help people adapt to challenges with courage and faith centered in the Savior.

The course is now available in English, French, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish. Another 10 languages are expected in March, according to a Jan. 26 release on Church Newsroom.

Ekberg is featured in two videos published by the Church Newsroom about the new course. In one of these videos, she sits down with Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to talk about becoming emotionally resilient through covenants.

“I think it comes down to the connection and the relationship with Heavenly Father and our Savior Jesus Christ. …,” she told Elder Bednar. “The feelings of love and joy and happiness to keep going when things aren’t going the way you want … you can’t make that up.”

Topics covered in the 10-week course include developing healthy thinking patterns, managing stress and anxiety, understanding sadness and depression, overcoming anger, managing addictive behaviors and building healthy relationships.

Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham said it is not unusual to feel overwhelmed by stress, anxiety, depression, or other mental health issues. “While adversity is an inevitable part of life, trusting in the Lord, reaching out to loved ones and learning skills for building emotional resilience can help us weather life’s challenges.”

Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé added: “‘Finding Strength in the Lord: Emotional Resilience’ teaches gospel principles to strengthen you spiritually, while also developing healthy coping skills to meet life’s challenges and opportunities. The Lord loves you, and He cares about your welfare.”

The emotional resilience manual and videos may be downloaded from the Church’s website or viewed on the Gospel Library app under Life Help. Manuals are also available at Church distribution centers. Those interested in the course are encouraged to reach out to their local Church leaders to learn when groups meet in their areas.

Other self-reliance programs offered by the Church include “Personal Finances,” “Starting and Growing My Business,” “Find a Better Job“ and “Education for Better Work.”