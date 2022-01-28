No injuries reported in fire at Liahona High School in Tonga

No injuries were reported after a fire was extinguished at Liahona High School in Nuku’alofa, Tonga, in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 28.

Building K — which houses technical and vocational programs such as carpentry, mechanics and other occupational training — has been badly damaged, according to a release on the Church’s Pacific Newsroom.

This part of the school is not near where people have been staying in emergency accommodations following the Jan. 15 volcanic eruption and tsunami.

The fire department extinguishes a fire at Liahona High School on Jan. 28, 2022, in Nuku’alofa, Tonga. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

School authorities do not know how the fire may have started. The principal and staff are working with the fire department and other authorities.

The high school initially provided shelter to more than 100 individuals and families; however, only 15 remained as of Jan. 23.